'Under My Wing': Mums And Daughters Serving Together In Ukraine

Kyiv: As snow falls in a park in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Natalia fixes Veronika's military hood. They are both Ukrainian soldiers, but a mother is always a mother.

Natalia, 53, gave up her job as a clothing designer and signed up at the beginning of Russia's invasion three years ago on February 24, 2022. Her daughter Veronika, 26, decided to join her just a few days later.

"As a mother, of course I was worried," Natalia told AFP. But she said she later thought it would be better to stick together. "Whatever happens you will be near me, under my wing. I will protect you with my own body if I have to," Natalia said to her daughter.

"If you were not here, I wouldn't be able to do anything," she said. Veronika said her mother "helped me to not be afraid". "Children try to be like their parents," she said, smiling.

Both women serve in the 100th brigade in administrative roles. They are among the 68,000 women listed as serving in the Ukrainian army in 2024 -- a sharp increase from 2014, according to defence ministry figures.

A kind of family life

Joining the army is far from an obvious choice as tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war. The overwhelming majority of women serving are not involved in the fighting. Women in Ukraine were forbidden from combat roles until 2018.

In this largely masculine environment, where some women experience sexist attitudes and sexual harassment, Natalia and Veronika, the ex-wife and daughter of a soldier, say they are "pampered". When asked about any negative experiences, Natalia gets a knowing look from her daughter when she says no.

At the start of the war, "my mum had an admirer", Veronika said. The feeling was not mutual, and Natalia had to put an end to the situation because "words were not enough" to ward him off, her daughter said. The two women have recreated a kind of family life in the apartment they share near the front.

In the mornings, they get ready to the sound of music. In the evenings, they do sport. Every time a bomb falls, Veronika calls her mum to make sure she's still alive. They have minor arguments which quickly blow over -- usually about household issues.

Natalia says she feels happy. "My child is here. This is my home. Where would I want to go?" she said.

'Peaceful life'

Even though they both serve in the Khartia brigade, Olga and Maria, another duo, say they only manage to see each other once a week for a hug. At a recent meeting, Olga's phone rang after an hour -- quickly followed by Maria's. They had to go back to work. But just knowing that "my mother is close" is reassuring for Maria, 21, who has a tattoo reading "Girl Power" on her hip.

She joined officer school in 2020. Three years later, her mother, Olga, 48, a nurse, received an offer to join the army. "If we serve, let's do it together," her daughter said, Olga remembered.

They are based in Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, where Olga works in a mobile dental clinic for soldiers and Maria is an officer in an administrative role. The father, Petro, is a retired firefighter. The 60-year-old sometimes travels to them to have a pizza together, but he lives far away from the front. The family were forced to flee their hometown in the east of the country in 2022. They said their home is now occupied by Russian soldiers.

Petro said he would like to join too, but Maria told him he is too old. She told him she needed him to look after the house, send clothes and water a beloved plant named Cleopatra. Maria said she wanted "a peaceful life" for her mother in which her daily routine could consist of "making a cup of tea calmly at home or reading a book instead of being in uniform".