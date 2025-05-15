Fightback Moment: Undaunted By Acid Attack, A Chandigarh Blind School Student Scores 95.6% In Class 12 Boards

Chandigarh: Eighteen-year-old Kaafi is on top of the world. She has scored an astonishing 95.6 percent in Class 12 examination 2025 conducted by the CBSE and topped the school. The high scores have gone on to prove that even after carrying scars of an acid attack that blinded her at the tender age of three, Kaafi has fought back with strong willpower and determination. She had always walked forward, chin high, her spirit untouched but the marks she has achieved with Braille books and audio lessons, are an indication that she has healed and how!

“My dream was 99%. I fell short, but I am happy. My parents are proud and that means everything to me,” says Kaafi.

Belonging to Hisar in Haryana, Kaafi was just a toddler when she faced acid attack from her neighbour scarring and blinding her permanently. Deeply hurt, she and her parents gathered strength, went for treatment in Delhi and then to Chandigarh. The family settled down and Kaafi found her second home at the Blind School. Her father works at the Haryana Secretariat while her mother is a homemaker.

Fightback Moment: Undaunted By Acid Attack, A Chandigarh Blind School Student Scores 95% In Class 12 Boards (ETV Bharat)

Now what does Kaafi aim to do after studies? "I dream of walking into the North Campus of Delhi University and then cracking the civil services to become an IAS officer," says the braveheart.

Like every other child in the school, Kaafi learnt through Braille and audio books. Devoting six to seven hours a day, she ensured her answer sheets are not left blank. And to remain stress free, she listened to music.

Like Kaafi, a group of extraordinary students have scripted similar stories of resilience at the Blind School here where bereft of sight, each student has a vision - to conquer.

A total of 16 students had appeared for the CBSE Class 12 class exam from Chandigarh's Blind School, of which 12 students have got first division. Similarly, 13 students from the school wrote the Class 10 exam, of which two students got first division and the rest secured second division.

In the Class 12 results, after Kaafi, Sumant Poddar got 94% marks and secured the second position while Gursharan Singh was placed third with 93.6% marks. Among class 10 students, Sunny Kumar Chauhan secured the first place by scoring 86.20% marks, while Simrat Kaur got 82.60% marks and Nitika placed third with 78.60% marks.

Gursharan, who wants to become a businessman, was also aiming for 99% marks. “I didn’t reach that mark but I will keep working hard,” says he with a soft smile, adding that he too wished to get into the Delhi University. His parents however were more than happy. "He made us proud, tearful, and defiant. People often doubted our children but today, their results prove otherwise,” say Gursharan's parents.

Class 10 student Sunny Kumar Chauhan who emerged the topper says ChatGPT as a study aid helped him a lot. “I wanted to score more but I could not. Let me see if I can do that in 11th and 12th,” he says. Simrat is no different. Studying in the school since 2017, she hails from Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab. "I would also make sure next time I score more,” says Simrat.

Beaming with pride, principal, Rakesh Sharma, says, “These students have proved to be inspiration for other students. They have shown that their sight is affected but they are determined to achieve anything they aspire to.”