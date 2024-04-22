UN Spanish Language Day - Promoting Spanish across the Globe

New Delhi: The UN Spanish Language Day is celebrated every year on April 23rd, to honour the Spanish language’s global significance and cultural contributions. The choice of April 23 also aligns with English Language Day, creating a unique connection between the two languages and their significant contributions to world literature and culture.

Significance of Spanish language: The day promotes cultural diversity and multilingualism worldwide. It also coincides with the day to commemorate Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra- a well-known figure in Spanish literature, who passed away on April 22, 1616. The date of April 23rd is symbolic, as it also marks the death of William Shakespeare, connecting two of the world’s literary giants​​​.

It serves as a reminder of the rich heritage and the dynamic presence of the Spanish language. Spanish is the second most spoken language globally. Its reach extends to at least 44 countries including India, highlighting its role as a key medium for communication, culture, and education. Moreover, Spanish Language Day emphasises the importance of language in bridging cultural divides and enhancing global communication.

By celebrating this day, the United Nations aims to spotlight languages’ significant role in fostering cultural understanding among communities.

Initially, the day was celebrated on October 12, known as the Día de la Hispanidad, commemorating the discovery of the Americas. However, the United Nations (UN) later designated April 23 as Spanish Language Day. The UN’s Department of Public Information established Spanish Language Day in 2010 to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity.

The Spanish language day is celebrated with utmost fun and frolic, allowing the literature love to explore the essence and richness of Spanish culture and language.