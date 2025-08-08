Ujjain’s Kangi Mohalla: A Living Archive Chhaganlal Who Keeps Dying Art Of Wooden Combs Alive

Ujjain: Near the banks of the Shipra River is situated the Kangi Mohalla, literally, a Comb Colony which is known as the production hub of wooden combs. Once home to 20 families of the Banjara community who were professional wooden comb makers, today only one person is keeping the legacy alive - the 88-year-old Chhaganlal Banjara. At the age of 88, he keeps making exquisite combs even when his hands have started trembling and eyesight failing. Other than combs, he also makes wooden clips and hairpins from sheesham wood and coconut shells.

“The combs made here were once preferred by kings and queens,” says Chhaganlal, adding that the Scindias, royal families of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, were their regular clients.

Ujjain’s Kangi Mohalla: With Shaking Hands And A Steady Spirit, Chhaganlal Keeps A Dying Art Alive (ETV Bharat)

Chhaganlal’s family was not just limited to making utility items. They had played a role in the Swadeshi Movement when Indians boycotted foreign goods. The movement that began on August 7, 1905 is now being celebrated as Handloom Day. As a rare craft, the Banjara artisans were then leading the movement by carrying and selling their combs across India.

But now, mass-produced plastic products have flooded markets with no takers for handcrafted wooden combs. Since there was no other means to sustain, families gave up the craft seeking greener pastures elsewhere. But Chhaganlal has stood his ground.

“It takes three hours to make a basic comb. But if any amount of artistry is incorporated with carved patterns, it could take up to one day. Moreover, the tools used are not available anywhere, I make them because I use them,” says he.

Passed down generations, Chhaganlal says he learned the tricks of the trade from his father and grandfather. He got into making combs from as early an age as 10. After marriage, his wife, Durgabai, started helping him. Together, they travelled to Delhi, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan to showcase their craft and earned awards and accolades.

The Madhya Pradesh Department of Culture, in recognition of his contribution, offers him a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000, as a token of appreciation for preserving a near-extinct tradition.

Chhaganlal makes oil-infusing combs that automatically apply oil while combing, promotes scalp health and reduces hair fall. He has also designed anti-dandruff combs, decorative clips, pins and buckles made from wood and coconut shells.

The combs also have names like Maanjni Kangi and Danti Kangi. The wooden combs sell for Rs 40, coconut shells for Rs 60, and artistic combs range from Rs 200 to Rs 500. His children had tried selling them online to reach a wider audience but that did not yield positive response.

Chhaganlal says the craft is expensive to sustain. "Wood is costly. How long can I take loans to continue making them? Sometimes, I have to borrow money to buy wood,” he admits.

But despite problems, the only wood comb artist refuses to stop. “I cannot let the art die," he says with a sense of remorse.