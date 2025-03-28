Odisha's 78-Year-Old Ujagar Barik Has Been Cleaning His Village For Decades, Says Habits Die Hard

By Badsah Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: At 4 AM, when most of the village is still asleep, 78-year-old Ujagar Barik of Junadihi, Parmanpur, Maneswar block in Sambalpur district picks up his broom and steps out every day unfailingly. The roads are forlorn, the pondside even more silent, but Ujagar is all geared up to sweep the streets clean. For the last 25 years, he has been sweeping the streets of his village not because he has been asked to, but for the reason that he loves cleanliness and cannot bear to see anything dirty.

“My father did this every single day and it has come to me naturally,” he says, pausing to tighten his gamchha (towel) on his waist. “When he became too old to sweep the streets, I took over and today, it is more like habit and habits die hard,” says he.

Ujagar Barik (ETV Bharat)

Ujagar’s family faced displacement during the construction of the Hirakud Dam, and like many others, they had to start life from scratch. Farming was their only means of livelihood, but for him, keeping his surroundings clean was also a personal goal. Every morning, he sweeps the one-and-a-half-kilometer stretch from the village entrance to the pond. And what does he get by doing this service ? "Nothing other than the satisfaction of seeing clean roads. "It is an exercise for me and look at me, how fit I am at this age. I have no disease, no aches. I think it’s because I never let laziness dictate me. Moreover, I want to do the work because I want the village to remain clean," he reasons.

His efforts have earned him respect of the entire village. “At a time when people demand money for every little task, Ujagar has never even taken pride in doing the work voluntarily for the last 25 years,” says local social worker Benudhar Pradhan. “He is the epitome of everything pure - from spirit to the roads," he adds.

Ujagar Barik (ETV Bharat)

Sarpanch Mahendra Kumar Nath echoes similar sentiments. “Our Ujagar Barik has been leading his own Swachh Bharat mission for decades. In fact, he did it when even the government scheme of Swachh Bharat was not launched. I wish every villager takes a leaf out of Ujagar's work. This world will be a far better place to live in,” he asserts.

A retired physician from the village Dr. Gopal Chandra Behera also vouches for Ujagar's commitment and sincerity. “I have seen him cleaning schools and public spaces. It could by any space which is unclean and Ujagar gets on to do the work,” says retired physician. “He has created and identity for himself and also our village,” the doctor adds.

Ujagar Barik (ETV Bharat)

Ujagar has got a couple of certificates which some social organisations had awarded him for the service he does.

Ask Ujagar if he ever wished for any recognition, and he smiles as if that is not the question that matters to him. “As long as I can walk, I will do my work and sweep the village clean,” he says. “A clean village is my true reward. I feel good to see the roads clear of debris,” he concludes.