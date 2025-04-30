ETV Bharat / offbeat

Uday Krishna Reddy's Inspirational Journey From Constable To IPS Officer

Amaravati: Uday Krishna Reddy, an Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer from Woollapaleni in Singarayakonda Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam, achieved the highest rank in civil services after facing humiliation while working as a constable.

Reddy once worked as a constable, was insulted by his superior. Determined to achieve something, he transformed himself from a constable into an IPS officer. Uday was raised by his grandmother, Ramanamma, after the death of his parents. He balanced his studies in a government school with helping his grandmother sell vegetables in his free time.

He joined as a Marine Constable in 2013. During his service between 2013-2018, he was humiliated by a Circle Inspector (CI) in front of his colleagues. Following the incident, Uday resigned from his constable position and started preparing for the Civil Services Examination while living in a hostel in Hyderabad. After five attempts, he secured the 350th rank.