Uday Krishna Reddy's Inspirational Journey From Constable To IPS Officer

A man who once worked as a constable went on to achieve the highest rank in the civil services and is now an IPS officer.

Uday Krishna Reddy's Inspirational Journey From Constable To IPS
IPS Officer Uday Krishna Reddy (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 30, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST

Amaravati: Uday Krishna Reddy, an Indian Police Service (IPS) Officer from Woollapaleni in Singarayakonda Mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam, achieved the highest rank in civil services after facing humiliation while working as a constable.

Reddy once worked as a constable, was insulted by his superior. Determined to achieve something, he transformed himself from a constable into an IPS officer. Uday was raised by his grandmother, Ramanamma, after the death of his parents. He balanced his studies in a government school with helping his grandmother sell vegetables in his free time.

He joined as a Marine Constable in 2013. During his service between 2013-2018, he was humiliated by a Circle Inspector (CI) in front of his colleagues. Following the incident, Uday resigned from his constable position and started preparing for the Civil Services Examination while living in a hostel in Hyderabad. After five attempts, he secured the 350th rank.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated Uday Reddy on his achievement. Taking to X, Naidu said, “Udayakrishna Reddy's journey from Constable to IPS officer proves that no dream is too big when backed by courage and relentless hard work. His story reminds us that determination can break every barrier and script new destinies. The future belongs to those who never give up.” (sic)

Nara Lokesh said, “Congratulations to M Udaya Krishna Reddy of Ullapalem, Prakasam district, on securing AIR 350 & joining the IPS! From a government school student to police constable to IPS officer—his journey is a powerful story of grit, sacrifice & relentless determination. Truly inspiring!” (sic)

