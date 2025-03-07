Turning Barren Land Into Gold: Uday Dangi’s Inspiring Success Story in Jharkhand

Chatra: Uday Dangi from Jharkhand’s Bakchumma village has set a remarkable example by fully utilising his hard work, dedication, and government schemes. Once a migrant labourer working in an iron factory in Gujarat, Uday returned to his village after losing his job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, instead of giving up, he decided to shape his destiny.

Uday owned one acre of barren land in the village that had remained uncultivated for decades. Through his hard work, he transformed this land into fertile soil and started organic farming. His efforts bore fruit, and within a year, not only did he make his land fertile, but he also expanded his farming by leasing an additional three acres of barren land nearby.

Support From Central and State Government Schemes

Currently, Uday is engaged in organic farming on four acres of land and employs his brothers, family members, and 10 local youths.

The success of Uday’s farming venture has been significantly aided by various central and state government schemes. By adopting modern farming techniques and making full use of these schemes, Uday has seen tremendous progress in his agricultural activities.

Through the PM Kusum Yojana, he received the benefit of deep boring and solar panels, which eased the irrigation of his fields. Additionally, with the efforts of District Council Vice President Birju Tiwari, a 60 KV transformer was installed, ensuring sufficient water supply for his crops.

Farmer Uday Dangi busy in his field (ETV Bharat)

Focus on Water Conservation

Uday placed special emphasis on water conservation and adopted techniques that allowed him to produce more crops with less water. This strategy helped him grow a variety of cash crops, including strawberries, watermelon, bananas, beans, brinjal, tomatoes, and peas, all of which are thriving on his land.

As a result of his tireless efforts, Uday now earns a net profit of Rs 5-6 lakh every year. He even purchased a four-wheeler from his earnings, which he uses to transport his agricultural products to the market. His family is content, and his children are receiving an education in an English-medium school.

Uday Gets 'Kisan Samman' Award

Uday's achievements have not gone unnoticed. Over the past three years, he has received more than a dozen awards for his outstanding agricultural practices and water conservation efforts. In February 2025, he was honoured for his exceptional work in water conservation at the Agrotech Kisan Mela organised by Birsa Agricultural University in Ranchi.

In January 2025, Uday was awarded the first prize as the best farmer at the district-level Kisan Mela. His success is a testament to the fact that with the right intentions and hard work, government schemes can significantly improve the lives of farmers. The central and state governments are continually running programs to uplift farmers, and individuals like Uday are leveraging these opportunities, inspiring their families and communities.

Farmer Uday Dangi showing his certificates and awards (ETV Bharat)

Today, Uday’s success stands as a beacon not just for the farmers of Jharkhand, but for the entire nation. If every farmer makes the best use of government schemes and modern agricultural techniques, it could lead to a revolutionary change in India’s agricultural economy and the livelihoods of its farmers.