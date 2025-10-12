Udaipur Youngsters Set An Example In Nobility By Carrying Out Last Rites Of Unclaimed Dead
The Baikunth Dham Sewa Sansthan started by Mangilal Suthar has been involved in the work since 2013
Published : October 12, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
Udaipur: In a society where the last rites rituals are given considerable importance, bidding adieu to unclaimed dead bodies with respect is a humane and noble deed. This task is being performed by a group of youngsters affiliated to Udaipur’s Baikunth Dham Sewa Sansthan. This group has cremated over 500 bodies and immersed the ashes of the deceased in the Ganges.
This organization was founded by Mangilal Suthar in 2013, whose primary vocation is that of a vegetable trader. He began respectfully cremating the unclaimed bodies with his own resources.
His team performed the credible task of performing the last rites of more than 85 persons during the COVID pandemic. This was the time when even the family members of the deceased were scared of the task.
Till date this team has cremated more than 500 unclaimed bodies at Ashok Nagar crematorium while immersing the ashes of over 350 bodies in Haridwar amid the prayers that the departed souls attain salvation.
The members of the organization say that now the Police, hospitals and even the general public have started contacting the Baikunth Dham Seva Sansthan when an unclaimed dead body is found. This team of 11 youngsters has been doing this work selflessly.
After the formal procedures at the mortuary, the team brings the body to the crematorium in an ambulance to carry out the last rites with due rituals.
Mangilal said, “The greatest sorrow is in finding dead girls thrown in the garbage. The hands tremble at the thought of touching such a delicate flower.”
The organization has been undertaking the task of immersing the ashes of the people whose relatives fail to come to collect them. This exercise is carried out annually.
Mangilal said that during the initial days he used to carry out this work with his own money, but now he gets help from some people. He related that the expenditure on carrying out the last rites of a person is more than Rs 3000.
The Baikunth Dham Seva Sansthan performs these tasks free of cost for the families of the deceased who cannot afford to do so thereby giving a new direction to society.
Mangilal explained that all the members of the group come together as one to carry out the last rites of the unclaimed deceased. They have gained a lot of respect in the area with their noble deeds.
