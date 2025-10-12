ETV Bharat / offbeat

Udaipur Youngsters Set An Example In Nobility By Carrying Out Last Rites Of Unclaimed Dead

Udaipur: In a society where the last rites rituals are given considerable importance, bidding adieu to unclaimed dead bodies with respect is a humane and noble deed. This task is being performed by a group of youngsters affiliated to Udaipur’s Baikunth Dham Sewa Sansthan. This group has cremated over 500 bodies and immersed the ashes of the deceased in the Ganges.

This organization was founded by Mangilal Suthar in 2013, whose primary vocation is that of a vegetable trader. He began respectfully cremating the unclaimed bodies with his own resources.

His team performed the credible task of performing the last rites of more than 85 persons during the COVID pandemic. This was the time when even the family members of the deceased were scared of the task.

Till date this team has cremated more than 500 unclaimed bodies at Ashok Nagar crematorium while immersing the ashes of over 350 bodies in Haridwar amid the prayers that the departed souls attain salvation.

The members of the organization say that now the Police, hospitals and even the general public have started contacting the Baikunth Dham Seva Sansthan when an unclaimed dead body is found. This team of 11 youngsters has been doing this work selflessly.