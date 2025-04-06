Pedal For Politics: Two Elderly CPI(M) Workers Cycle 510km to Attend Party's Tamil Nadu Congress

Madurai: Two elderly Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers from Andhra Pradesh have shown an inspiring dedication and endurance by cycling 510 kilometres from Tirupati to Madurai in Tamil Nadu to attend the party’s 24th congress.

The comrades, Kuppusamy (58) and Chella Venkataiah (72), have defied age to give a message of their party, spreading its policies to people along the way. On arrival, they were welcomed by enthusiastic party members and leaders.

The CPI(M) event, which began here on April 2, was attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, and senior party leaders Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat. Hundreds of delegates from various states across the country also participated in the five-day conference, which concluded on Sunday (April 6).

Cycling Journey Started In Andhra Pradesh

Kuppusamy, a resident of the Tirupati Renikunda area of ​​Andhra Pradesh, and Chella Venkataiah, a lawyer, started their cycling journey from the CPI(M) office in Tirupati on March 29, and after cycling about 510 km for 7 days, they reached the congress venue on Saturday afternoon. They were welcomed by the party's Tamil Nadu state secretary P. Shanmugam and central committee member U. Vasuki.

Enthusiastic party members welcoming Kuppusamy (58) and Chella Venkataiah (72) in Madurai (ETV Bharat)

More about the 510-km bicycle trip

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kuppusamy said that the journey aimed to make people aware of their party and its policies to the public.

“We started our journey together from the Tirupati party office on March 29 and reached here on Saturday afternoon. The journey was 510 kilometres long, but it was worth it, he said.

“This journey we undertook will be an inspiration to the youth. In the 19th All India Congress held in 2008, we undertook a similar cycle journey from Renigunta to Coimbatore. As a continuation of that, we have successfully undertaken this journey even now,” he said.

The duo has crossed districts, including Chittoor, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Trichy, Sivaganga, and Pudukkottai, and reached Madurai. “Not only party workers, but also the general public, gave us a good reception,” he said.