Turning Trash Into Treasure: Priyaranjan Baral, The Man Who Shapes Bhubaneswar's Scrap Into Public Art

By Bikash Kumar Das

Bhubaneswar: In 2018, when the city walls - from office buildings to government quarters - turned a canvas, Bhubaneswar got a new lease of life. The change was eye-catching, for, images of varied hues on the state's culture and heritage painted the entire town into marvels of art. Now it has turned an annual ritual. But taking the art and artistry a notch higher are the larger-than-life sculptures installed at important junctions, unravelling the potential, artists in the state hold in public art, that too in myriad forms. Ponder what goes into making these creations of art ? Scrap and trash.

Breaking and moulding, sizing and shaping, breaking and plastering these creations is sculptor Priyaranjan Baral, who for the past few years has been chiseling masterpieces from things that are tagged useless.

Legendary singer Akshay Mohanty's statue at Kalinga Studio square (ETV Bharat)

For the uninitiated, these massive pieces of public art are made out of tonnes of Bhubaneswar’s discarded waste. From the iconic statue of singer Akshay Mohanty at Kalinga Studio Square to the sanitation worker models in front of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office, from a giant paper bag near Rajmahal Square to models of horses, peacocks, and butterflies in Khandagiri area, the city seems to have transformed into an open-air gallery of sculptures.

For Priyaranjan, his tryst with trash started in 2015 when he experimented with old tyres. "It was an creationn for dengue awareness. It showed a mosquito and a man sitting on a chair. The piece, though huge, was carried across the city thoroughfares. For most people it was an unusual way of creating awareness but the artwork drew a lot of public admiration. That was when the government showed interest in my work," explains Priyaranjan.

An installation at Rajmahal Square, a shopping hub (ETV Bharat)

When COVID-19 lockdowns kept the entire population within homes, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation roped him in to create gigantic pieces of art and thereby uplift public spaces by giving them an identity. Since then, Priyaranjan and his team of 20 young artists, many of them students from BK College of Art and Crafts, have been creating installations that not only given an aesthetic look to the empty spaces but also make people reflect on artistry with social messaging.

In front of the EOW office (ETV Bharat)

Where does Priyaranjan source the scrap from? "Usually kabadiwallas, or garages and mechanics who have a lot of iron, broken vehicle parts, discarded plastic, and tyres with them. They sell these things at less prices and may times just throw away. Me and my team scout for these pieces, at times from households as well," explains the artist who believes that turning pollutants into art could go a long way in protecting the environment. "At the same time, we make sure that we maintain aesthetics, design and beauty," he adds.

Konark wheel made of scrap (ETV Bharat)

Depending on the size and components required, Priyanranjan's team takes one to two months to complete one installation. It is usually 15–20 artists, who are engaged in making the installations. These student artists get hands-on training while most of them are paid for the work they do. The price and cost of these artistic creations vary between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh.

Explaining the process Priyaranjan, a product of BK College of Art and Crafts says, "It is hard work and meticulously done. We start with clay moulding and then do the plastering. Finally layering is done with iron, tin, or plastic to give the art the right form and finish."

For city residents, these artworks are not just beautification projects but conversation pieces. “We never thought the waste or garbage can be used as pieces of art till we saw these,” says a local resident. “Such massive public art draws attention and makes us rethink about waste, environment, and art,” says another.

An Odissi dancer made of scrap and waste materials (ETV Bharat)

Priyaranjan’s scrap art is not only limited to the capital city of Odisha. His creations dot important junctions in various other district headquarters towns and serve as a reminder that, as the artist says, "beauty also lies in things we discard."