Turning Rocky Soil Into Gold: The Journey Of An Award-Winning Organic Farmer

Ongole: Not everyone dares to leave the comforts of city life to embrace the challenges of farming. But for Gullapalli Sujatha, organic farming was not just a choice, it was a mission. Despite having no background in agriculture, Sujatha transformed barren, rocky land into a flourishing organic farm, winning multiple awards along the way.
A Bold Leap into Farming
"I wanted to grow food that is free from chemicals and safe to eat. That’s why I turned to organic farming," says Sujatha, whose journey started with a deep concern for health and nutrition. Raised in a family where her mother, a home science graduate, emphasized healthy eating, Sujatha became aware of the harmful effects of chemical farming.
Determined to cultivate her own food, she set out to buy land. "I thought I needed at least five acres, but I came across 32 acres of land in Peddarikatla, West Prakasam. We didn’t have enough money, so we sold our in-laws' house in Ongole to purchase it. Everyone thought it was a risky decision, but I believed in my dream," Sujatha recalled.
Overcoming Challenges
When Sujatha first stepped onto her new farm, it was far from fertile. The land was covered in huge rocks and thorny bushes, with no electricity or water supply. "Transforming rocky land into fertile soil took time, patience, and hard work, but the results have been worth it," she said.
Unsure of how to proceed, Sujatha said she attended a NOFA (Natural Organic Farming Association) conference in Vijayawada, where she found guidance in a Telugu translation of ‘Vachakam’ by Subhash Palekar. Inspired, she began experimenting with organic techniques, using desi seeds, Jeevamritham, cow dung, jaggery, and neem oil to enrich the soil.
"Nothing seems difficult if you work with passion. Even if agriculture was new to me, I never saw the challenges as obstacles," Sujatha recalled.
A Recognized Organic Farm
As her farm grew, so did her commitment to sustainability. "We left space around the fences for future vehicle movement and planted trees like Srigandha, Teak, and Red Sandalwood. Then, we introduced banana, apricot, pomegranate, and millets as intercrops."
By 2018, she began the rigorous three-year process for organic certification. In 2021, her farm was officially recognized under NPOP (National Program for Organic Production), marking a significant milestone.
"Organic farming is not just about growing crops; it’s about preserving biodiversity and ensuring a healthy future for the next generations," Sujatha explained.
Selling Across the Country
Initially, marketing her organic produce was tough. However, her work was noticed by the District Agriculture Department and Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF). Through their support, she showcased her products at government expos and conferences.
"Now, our products reach cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. This is proof that natural farming has a market," she proudly stated.
Awards and Recognition
Today, Vishwamata Farms, as her venture is known, spans 47 acres, including 15 rented acres. With nine cows supporting her organic methods, Sujatha has been honored with multiple awards, including:
- Best Farmer Award from the Andhra Pradesh Government
- Rythunestam and Muppavarapu Foundation Awards
- Biodiversity Conservation Award from the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (2021)
Her journey stands as an inspiration, proving that with passion and perseverance, even rocky soil can yield golden rewards.
