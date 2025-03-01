ETV Bharat / offbeat

Turning Rocky Soil Into Gold: The Journey Of An Award-Winning Organic Farmer

Ongole: Not everyone dares to leave the comforts of city life to embrace the challenges of farming. But for Gullapalli Sujatha, organic farming was not just a choice, it was a mission. Despite having no background in agriculture, Sujatha transformed barren, rocky land into a flourishing organic farm, winning multiple awards along the way.

A Bold Leap into Farming

"I wanted to grow food that is free from chemicals and safe to eat. That’s why I turned to organic farming," says Sujatha, whose journey started with a deep concern for health and nutrition. Raised in a family where her mother, a home science graduate, emphasized healthy eating, Sujatha became aware of the harmful effects of chemical farming.

Organic farmer Gullapalli Sujatha's farm (ETV Bharat)

Determined to cultivate her own food, she set out to buy land. "I thought I needed at least five acres, but I came across 32 acres of land in Peddarikatla, West Prakasam. We didn’t have enough money, so we sold our in-laws' house in Ongole to purchase it. Everyone thought it was a risky decision, but I believed in my dream," Sujatha recalled.

Overcoming Challenges

When Sujatha first stepped onto her new farm, it was far from fertile. The land was covered in huge rocks and thorny bushes, with no electricity or water supply. "Transforming rocky land into fertile soil took time, patience, and hard work, but the results have been worth it," she said.

Unsure of how to proceed, Sujatha said she attended a NOFA (Natural Organic Farming Association) conference in Vijayawada, where she found guidance in a Telugu translation of ‘Vachakam’ by Subhash Palekar. Inspired, she began experimenting with organic techniques, using desi seeds, Jeevamritham, cow dung, jaggery, and neem oil to enrich the soil.

"Nothing seems difficult if you work with passion. Even if agriculture was new to me, I never saw the challenges as obstacles," Sujatha recalled.