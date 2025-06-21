Turning Cow Dung Into Craft: Young Agriculture Graduate Makes Stunning Creations

Hyderabad: Cow dung, long used as fuel and fertiliser, is now taking the form of beautiful works of art in the hands of a creative young man from Telangana. Kammari Sivaramakrishna, an agriculture graduate from Kishtapur village in Doma mandal of Rangareddy district, has been making a wide range of eco-friendly items using cow dung, gaining recognition for his innovation and dedication.

The son of a retired teacher, Brahmayya, Sivaramakrishna grew up assisting his father in organic farming. Even as a young student, he was drawn to experimenting with cow dung, and over time, his interest turned into a unique venture.

From Ganesha Idols To Photo Frames

Starting with a Ganesha idol, Sivaramakrishna gradually expanded his craft to include idols of various deities, animals, clocks, keychains, lamps, flower pots, flags, photo frames, herbal mats, and hangers. He has even created eco-friendly rakhis recently.

Products crafted from cow dung. (ETV Bharat)

To give structural strength to the products that he makes, he blends cow dung with tamarind powder, sneeze tree gum, mango wood powder, guar beans seed powder, soap powder, and red soil, making it all completely organic and yet durable.

He now plans to expand into making incense sticks, agarbattis, and herbal soaps soon.

Support from NIRD And Youth Training

When Sivaramakrishna presented his creations to officials at the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), they were impressed and allotted him a stall in the organisation’s Rural Technology Park (RTP), where he sells the products to visitors. This recognition enabled him to set up a small innovation and production centre, where he now trains other young people as well in this unique method. This unit, according to Sivaramakrishna, is providing employment to five young people.

“With Government Support, I Can Expand Further”

"I am researching and designing products to showcase the uses and advantages of cow dung," said Sivaramakrishna, adding, “I plan to develop an organic fertiliser soon. If the government supports me, I can expand this into a larger industry and train many more who are interested."

