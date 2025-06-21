ETV Bharat / offbeat

Turning Cow Dung Into Craft: Young Agriculture Graduate Makes Stunning Creations

Even as a student, he was drawn to experimenting with cow dung, and over time, his interest turned into a unique venture.

Sivaramakrishna cow dung craft
Sivaramakrishna busy at his craft. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2025 at 3:29 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Cow dung, long used as fuel and fertiliser, is now taking the form of beautiful works of art in the hands of a creative young man from Telangana. Kammari Sivaramakrishna, an agriculture graduate from Kishtapur village in Doma mandal of Rangareddy district, has been making a wide range of eco-friendly items using cow dung, gaining recognition for his innovation and dedication.

The son of a retired teacher, Brahmayya, Sivaramakrishna grew up assisting his father in organic farming. Even as a young student, he was drawn to experimenting with cow dung, and over time, his interest turned into a unique venture.

From Ganesha Idols To Photo Frames

Starting with a Ganesha idol, Sivaramakrishna gradually expanded his craft to include idols of various deities, animals, clocks, keychains, lamps, flower pots, flags, photo frames, herbal mats, and hangers. He has even created eco-friendly rakhis recently.

Cow dung crafts
Products crafted from cow dung. (ETV Bharat)

To give structural strength to the products that he makes, he blends cow dung with tamarind powder, sneeze tree gum, mango wood powder, guar beans seed powder, soap powder, and red soil, making it all completely organic and yet durable.

He now plans to expand into making incense sticks, agarbattis, and herbal soaps soon.

Support from NIRD And Youth Training

When Sivaramakrishna presented his creations to officials at the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), they were impressed and allotted him a stall in the organisation’s Rural Technology Park (RTP), where he sells the products to visitors. This recognition enabled him to set up a small innovation and production centre, where he now trains other young people as well in this unique method. This unit, according to Sivaramakrishna, is providing employment to five young people.

“With Government Support, I Can Expand Further”

"I am researching and designing products to showcase the uses and advantages of cow dung," said Sivaramakrishna, adding, “I plan to develop an organic fertiliser soon. If the government supports me, I can expand this into a larger industry and train many more who are interested."

Also Read:

Guavas And Green Farming: Meet Telangana’s Young Organic Crusader Bonguram Nagaraju

Hyderabad: Cow dung, long used as fuel and fertiliser, is now taking the form of beautiful works of art in the hands of a creative young man from Telangana. Kammari Sivaramakrishna, an agriculture graduate from Kishtapur village in Doma mandal of Rangareddy district, has been making a wide range of eco-friendly items using cow dung, gaining recognition for his innovation and dedication.

The son of a retired teacher, Brahmayya, Sivaramakrishna grew up assisting his father in organic farming. Even as a young student, he was drawn to experimenting with cow dung, and over time, his interest turned into a unique venture.

From Ganesha Idols To Photo Frames

Starting with a Ganesha idol, Sivaramakrishna gradually expanded his craft to include idols of various deities, animals, clocks, keychains, lamps, flower pots, flags, photo frames, herbal mats, and hangers. He has even created eco-friendly rakhis recently.

Cow dung crafts
Products crafted from cow dung. (ETV Bharat)

To give structural strength to the products that he makes, he blends cow dung with tamarind powder, sneeze tree gum, mango wood powder, guar beans seed powder, soap powder, and red soil, making it all completely organic and yet durable.

He now plans to expand into making incense sticks, agarbattis, and herbal soaps soon.

Support from NIRD And Youth Training

When Sivaramakrishna presented his creations to officials at the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), they were impressed and allotted him a stall in the organisation’s Rural Technology Park (RTP), where he sells the products to visitors. This recognition enabled him to set up a small innovation and production centre, where he now trains other young people as well in this unique method. This unit, according to Sivaramakrishna, is providing employment to five young people.

“With Government Support, I Can Expand Further”

"I am researching and designing products to showcase the uses and advantages of cow dung," said Sivaramakrishna, adding, “I plan to develop an organic fertiliser soon. If the government supports me, I can expand this into a larger industry and train many more who are interested."

Also Read:

Guavas And Green Farming: Meet Telangana’s Young Organic Crusader Bonguram Nagaraju

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TURNING COW DUNG INTO CRAFTKAMMARI SIVARAMAKRISHNACOW DUNG ARTSCOW DUNG CRAFT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.