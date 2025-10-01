ETV Bharat / offbeat

Trump, Yunus And Sharif Are Depicted As Demons At Berhampore Puja Pandals

Berhampore: Chief advisor of the Bangladesh government Muhammad Yunus, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, along with US President Donald Trump, have been portrayed as demons at Durga Puja pandals in Berhampore.

While Muhammad Yunus has been depicted lying at the feet of Goddess Durga, she has been shown carrying the severed head of Shahbaz Sharif in one of her ten arms at the Puja organised by Sadhak Narendra Smriti Sangha. The Puja is on the theme of 'Dahan' (consigning to flames) and is giving a strong message about India's diplomatic relations with the two neighbouring countries. The Puja, with its strong theme, has drawn attention across the Murshidabad district.

This has drawn strong reactions on expected lines. Various organisations in Bangladesh are learnt to have been angry at the depiction of Yunus at the feet of the Goddess. The Puja organisers have learned that these organisations are mulling legal action against the secretary of the Puja Committee. However, the Puja organisers are not bothered about this. They say that they have made Muhammad Yunus as the face of the demon as a protest. They have questioned what is there to take legal action against?

The Secretary of the Puja Committee, Indrajit Dubey, said, "We have prayed to the Goddess that the enemies of the country may be destroyed. Accordingly, our theme is Dahan, which means burning the enemy. We asked the idol maker to make demons implying enemies of the country. He made two demons."