TripAdvisor: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Srinagar: As spring reveals its beauty in the Kashmir Valley, tourists—particularly those in search of offbeat, uncommon experiences—are putting their sights on one of India's most stunning tourist spots. This season, the valley is not only dressed in almond and tulip blooms but also buzzing with excitement.

Starting April 19, the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express will link Kashmir via train for the first time, providing travelers with a scenic and convenient route into the navel of the Himalayas. At the same time, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department is launching the Spring Festival 2025, a colorful celebration of the region's culture, music, cuisine, and heritage, from April 5–13. Look forward to almond blossom strolls in Badamwari Garden, folk shows, craft fairs, and tulip paths along Zabarwan Hills—ideal for photography and cultural exposure.

A butterfly collects nectar from an almond flower marking the arrival of spring, at Badamwari, in Srinagar (ANI)

For those who choose to fly, Srinagar International Airport is still the primary point of arrival. Spring airfares are rising rapidly, so it's advisable to book in advance. Flights from Hyderabad are averaging Rs 7,600, from Bengaluru around Rs 9,000, Chennai Rs 9,700, and Kochi Rs 10,500 or more, depending on timing and availability. Flights from Delhi start at approximately Rs 4,536, while those from Mumbai begin around Rs 6,245. Given the season's popularity, hotels and homestays across Srinagar and beyond are quickly reaching full capacity. For a classic Kashmiri experience, try a night on a houseboat along Dal Lake, or check into family-run guesthouses in downtown Srinagar for immersive local hospitality.

A view of Pari Mahal overseeing the Dal lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

"Budget travelers can find stays between Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per night, usually with breakfast included—but early booking is essential," said Farooq Ahmad Kathu, former President of the Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK). "Just like previous festive seasons, hotels in popular destinations like Gulmarg and Pahalgam are experiencing 100% occupancy. The surge in tourist interest during the festive season has led to high demand for accommodations. Travelers are advised to plan ahead and secure bookings well in advance to ensure a comfortable and memorable experience in the enchanting Kashmir Valley.

Private tour operators supplement these with varied packages catering to different interests and budgets. Some packages, for example, provide round-trip air fares, city-to-city car transfers, 3-star hotel accommodation, and exciting activities, with an all-around discovery of Kashmir's jewels. In the same way, there are variations varying from family visits in houseboats with Shikara rides to adventurous tours with the Gulmarg Gondola, suitable for a wide range of travelers

The capital city itself is replete with experiences. The Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden, Asia's biggest, is at full bloom in early April. Adjacent to this are the Mughal Gardens—Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh, and Chashme Shahi—that mingle Persian looks with Himalayan tranquility. Toss in a peaceful Shikara boat ride on Dal Lake, an ascent to Shankaracharya Temple, or a street food promenade around Lal Chowk, and you have the ideal hub before going deeper into the hills.

Girls take selfie in Asia's largest tulip garden on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

For those eager to get on the road, a road trip in Kashmir during spring is perhaps the most rewarding experience of seeing the place. The roads from Jammu to Srinagar—via Udhampur, Banihal, and the new Chenani-Nashri Tunnel—are fully operational and scenic. Many solo travelers and bikers opt for the drive up to Kashmir to savor the changing terrain: from Jammu's subtropical forests to the pine valleys of South Kashmir. Car rentals and bike-hire services are available in Srinagar, making it easy to chart your own path at your own pace.

A shepherd tends to his herd of sheep along the banks of Lidder river in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

Solo travelers will find Kashmir surprisingly welcoming. With local tourism gaining momentum, many rural areas now offer cozy guesthouses or eco-stays. Locals are known for their warmth and hospitality, and with basic precautions and respectful behavior, solo travel—especially for women—is increasingly viable. Stick to well-reviewed stays, inform someone of your travel plans if venturing deep into valleys, and hire local guides where necessary.

A view of the Naranag temple ruins located on the foothills of Mount Harmukh, at Kangan in Ganderbal (ANI)

Once you're ready to head off the beaten track, the real magic of Kashmir unfolds. From Gurez Valley in Bandipora—remote, raw, and postcard-perfect—to Tulail Valley, which feels like stepping into an alpine fairytale, these northern gems are a must for nature lovers. Keran, Machil, and Bangus Valleys in Kupwara are ideal for those seeking solitude, scenic treks, and riverfront camping. In Anantnag, Daksum and Chatpal are both lush and relatively undiscovered, while Warwan Valley in Kishtwar (reachable via South Kashmir) remains one of the region's most remote paradises.

A view of Gurez valley in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

In Budgam, green pastures call from Yusmarg, Doodhpathri, and Tosa Maidan, each offering hiking trails, meadows, and pine forests. For history and spirituality, visit Naranag in Ganderbal—a base for treks into the Harmukh Range and home to ancient Shiva temples. And if you're up for something truly unique, head west to Uri, where Kaman Post and Salamabad offer glimpses of borderland life and cross-LOC heritage. Don't miss Gogaldara in Baramulla—still under most tourists' radar and ideal for those craving serenity.