ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tribals Build Wooden Temple In Adilabad Without Cutting Trees

Sirikonda: The tribals in Vayupeta, a remote forest hamlet in Sirikonda mandal of Adilabad district in Telangana constructed a Mahankali temple from wood without cutting a single tree.

The community has worshipped Mahankali in a humble hut for generations. However, a villager, Kinaka Shambhu visited Nepal and was inspired by the wooden temples there. He was then determined to build something similar in his native village. He returned with a dream to build something similar and the entire village supported him.

The construction of the temple began in 2023 using fallen trees damaged by rain and forest fires. Sambhu said that they didn’t cut down a single living tree. "We only used what the forest had already shed," he said.

The temple has 26 handcrafted wooden pillars, a gopuram, sanctum sanctorum, main gate, and walls which were all made of wood. Additionally, the wooden temple includes intricate carvings of tribal animals, birds, and deities on every pillar.