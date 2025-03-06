Tribals In This Koraput Village Do Not Preach, They Practice, Share Land With Landless & Help Them Earn

By Chelapila Santakar

Koraput: Today, Laichan Gadaba, a landless farmer from Kauguda in Koraput district of Odisha, is laughing all the way to the bank. Reason, he has reaped strawberries and earned money even without having a piece of land to call his own! Yes, he has earned it through sheer goodwill of his fellow farmers, who parted with a portion of their land with Laichan so that he can also engage in farming and earn a livelihood.

Not only Laichan, 12 landless farmers have benefitted from the benevolence of those who have extra land to share some part for the cause of others. Instead of relying on daily wages to survive, they are now thriving on growing and selling strawberries. As they stand in the middle of their strawberry farm, tend to rows of ripe, red berries, their eyes gleam with a sense of thankfulness for their brethren.

This spirit of cooperation defines Kauguda village. While land disputes are known to have separated families and communities, this model village makes land a shared resource without any clause of share cropper policy. The landless families have been granted access to farmlands free of charge.

“No one in our village is without a land. He may not own it, but is free to crop it and earn for his family. We, who have some extra land, allocate a portion of our land to the landless, ensuring they too benefit,” says Nabbaram Gadaba, a local farmer.

Strawberry cultivation was taken up in Kauguda on 30 acres land for strawberry farming since the climatic condition was found favourable for the fruit. Earlier it was successfully experimented in Kotia panchayat’s villages like Doliamba, Janiguda, and Thuria. So the district administration in collaboration with CYSD and Horticulture Department, began the initiative in other blocks of the district like Dasmantpur.

The seedlings were procured from Pune, informed CYSD’s project officer, Bhakta Sahu. "We provided assistance in field preparation and trained the farmers on how to grow the fruit. Now as harvesting began, 32 farmers who had cultivated the fruit, sold nine quintals of strawberries in last one month, generating around Rs 5 lakh," he added.

Expressing optimism about the positive results, Malati Gadaba, a woman farmer from the village, said, "We believe in sharing and caring. We are sure we will earn even more in the coming days because the harvest will continue now."

Sales centres have been opened to facilitate farmers sell their organic produce in Koraput, Damanjodi, and Jeypore .

Not only strawberries, farmers have adopted the integrated farming system to grow rice, ragi, millets, and various vegetables around their farmland. Earlier battling water scarcity, farmers relied only on rain-fed agriculture. But with support of CYSD and Odisha Agro Industries Corporation, they are now taking up vegetable cultivation year-round by channeling water from a nearby spring.

"There are 45 Gadaba tribal families in this village and we have also taken up livestock farming, raising cattle, goats, and chickens," said Nabbaram. He also informed that they practice rotational grazing, where each family takes turns caring for the community’s livestock.