How Tribal Farmers of Kotia in Odisha's Koraput Are Spreading Fragrance Of Chamomile From Fields To Markets

By Chelapila Santakar

Kotia (Koraput): The low-lying fields at the foothills of mountain ranges of Kotia are painted in hues of yellow, white and green as daisy-like flowers with white petals and a yellow centre swing to the tunes of the winds. Not only are the colours pleasing, even the fragrance spreading in the air is tempting to resist as one goes closer. A place which was only associated with paddy and millets cultivation till late last year, is presenting a different picture. The tribal women busy plucking the delicate blossoms and collecting it in a bamboo basket were quick enough to gauge the inquisitiveness of the ETV Bharat reporter and said - this is 'chemile' - intending to say chamomile. Yes, you read it right - the fields of Kotia are ripe with chamomile flowers ushering in a new hope for the tribals living in the disputed area.

Since decades, Kotia—a cluster of 21 villages in the Pottangi block of Odisha’s Koraput district is caught in a territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Chamomile bloom (ETV Bharat)

Taken up as a pilot programme by the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) with support from District Mineral Fund (DMF) and in collaboration with CSIR - Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP) Lucknow, six tribal women were chosen to take up chamomile cultivation on an experimental basis on two acres of land. Around 1 kg seeds were distributed to them in November 2024 and in three months, the flowers have blossomed.

The flower cultivation took root after the CSIR CIMAP team visited the area. Earlier, the team had chosen the same area for mint cultivation and also turmeric. Both the crops were grown intended at extracting oil at the processing unit in Sipiput, Pottangi block. Since both mint and turmeric leaf oil ventures are successfully implemented, farmers are reaping profit. So experts experimented on the soil and climate quality and found both suitable for chamomile as well.

Love's labour, as farmers display their chamomile produce (ETV Bharat)

Chamomile has been used as a traditional medicine for thousands of years to calm anxiety and settle stomachs. Its leaves can be used in making tea which works as a relaxant and also as anti-depressant, says Jitali Hantal, a field assistant with ORMAS. "The concoction is also believed to help rid of cramps during menstrual cycle," she explains, humbly adding that she had no clue about the properties of the flowers until technical team from CSIR CIMAP briefed her.

Beyond beverages, chamomile oil is prized for its skin-soothing benefits and muscle-relaxing effects, making it a sought-after ingredient in skincare and therapeutic products, she adds.

Six women farmers were selected to cultivate chamomile on two acres of land in the Kotia valley. "We were encouraged to cultivate this flower as it is lucrative. We have cultivated it for the first time and are currently plucking the flowers. Once the flowers dry up, these will be used for tea and other purposes," says Kanchana Tadingi, one of the farmers. Prod her about the money she will get in return, she is clueless.

Segregation of chamomile flowers (ETV Bharat)

Jital intervenes to say Rs 2000 will be paid to each of these women. "The flowers will be fetched through the Farmer Producer Groups (or FPOs) and the farmers will be paid their dues. In the long run, the produce can be processed into oil which will benefit them more as the oil is sold at Rs 40,000 per litre in markets. We plan to take it to exhibitions also. In the near future we will increase the crop coverage to a larger area," she adds.

ORMAS district officer Roshan Kartik explains that the seeds, sown in November, are now in full bloom. “The flowers are harvested, dried, and processed into powder and oil. If this project succeeds, we will expand cultivation across the valley, providing more opportunities for local farmers,” he adds.