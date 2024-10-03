Treasured Wheels In Kaziranga: Assam Footballer's Vintage Car Museum Set To Fascinate Visitors At Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga (Assam): As the world famous Kaziranga in Assam completes 50 years of being a national park, visitors have another reason to visit the tourist attraction. The recent inauguration of a vintage car museum 'Treasured Wheels' in Kaziranga is likely to add more reasons to visit the national park, home to the highest numbers of one-horned rhinos in the world.

Being home to over 2600 one-horned rhinos, Kaziranga national park is a major tourist attraction in Assam. Lakhs of tourists, domestic and foreign tourists visit the Kaziranga national park every day.

Besides having a glimpse of the world famous one-horned rhinos, visitors can now visit an amazing world of automobiles and antics at the vintage car museum, 'Treasured Wheels'. Located at Geleki near the Kaziranga national park, 'Treasured Wheels' houses automobiles dating back to the Second World War era, the motorcycles used by soldiers during World War II and many antics which have gone off the road centuries ago.

Added Attraction In Kaziranga Landscape

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora who inaugurated the museum said that with 60 vintage vehicles from 40 companies, it is set to be a major attraction for tourists. The Minister also appreciated the efforts of Piklu Deka, who has collected these vintage cars and motorcycles for the last 30 years.

Bora also put a video on his official X handle wherein he was seen enjoying a ride on an antique motorcycle.

Deka has been collecting these pieces of automobiles from different areas of the state for the last 30 years. The prized possession of Treasured Wheels includes trucks and jeeps dating back to World War II time, Austim vehicle, Mini Cooper, Voxwagen and many others dating back to 1901, 1897 and beyond.

"Each of these treasures tells a story. Most of these vehicles and motorcycles are from different parts of Assam. Each of these items are testimony to a rich history about the state, its people and economy," said Piklu Deka.

Deka, a renowned footballer of Assam, also hoped to add more items to 'Treasured Wheels' in the future.

Kaziranga Golden Jubilee

Kaziranga National Park reopened for the tourist season on October 1 celebrating 50 years as a National Park. Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma presided over the reopening ceremony, welcoming tourists to enjoy new activities like hiking, birding, boat safaris, the iconic Gypsy safari, and the Kaziranga Eco-shop launch.