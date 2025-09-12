ETV Bharat / offbeat

Transforming Sand Into Art: The Story Of Pushkar's Ajay Singh Rawat

Sand Artist Ajay Singh Rawat ( ETV Bharat )

Ajmer: Ajay Singh Rawat, a sand artist from Pushkar, Rajasthan, has transformed a childhood game into a unique art form, creating over 800 artworks, including a 51-foot Shri Ram temple, a 21-foot statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a 40-foot artwork of Maharana Pratap. This journey for Rawat which started by playing in the sand pits has today made him the only famous sand artist of North India. Sand art created by Ajay Singh Rawat remains a centre of attraction for domestic and foreign tourists visiting Pushkar. The state government has supported his work by allocating land for a permanent gallery in Pushkar's National Sand Park fair area, making his art a year-round tourist attraction. Rawat, who initially pursued teaching, ultimately dedicated himself to sand art and has established the "Sand Art Sanstha" to teach the next generation. Ajay Singh Rawat's artwork (ETV Bharat) Government support, National Sand Park built: Sand art, a part of Rajasthan folk culture, attracts tourists coming from across the world. The state government has allotted 2500 square yards of land to Ajay in the National Sand Park fair area of ​​​​Pushkar to promote his art. Sand artist Ajay Singh Rawat belongs to a farmer's family. With the aim of becoming a teacher, he did B.Ed after graduation, but fate had something else in store for him. Rawat got a job in the railways, but he was keen on becoming a teacher. He decided to leave the Railway job and promote sand art. The 35-year-old Ajay Singh Rawat has honed his skills and established his identity as a sand artist in North India.

“In childhood, I used to make houses in sand gorges while playing. I spent my childhood playing in sand gorges. When I reached class 10, I felt that I should make some artwork from clay,” says Rawat. At the age of 20, Ajay learnt to make some artworks, although those artworks made of clay were not so attractive. But he did not stop and kept making artworks again and again. He finally made the artwork of Lord Shri Ganesh for the first time in 2016 during Ganesh Chaturthi. It was the first artwork of Lord Shri Ganesh in his life which gave him courage. Ajay Singh Rawat's artwork (ETV Bharat) He made up his mind that now he has to hone the skill. The environment of the clay ravines and Pushkar was favorable for him. While practising, he also learned to engrave pictures on clay. Now 15 years have passed since he started doing sand art. Rawat says he got the idea that a big set up for sand art can be prepared in Pushkar, so that the tourists visiting Pushkar can come to see the sand art like an art gallery. He has created more than 800 sand arts till now. When the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the idol of Shri Ram Lala was going on in the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, he made a 51-foot tall temple of Shri Ram in the sand pit of Pushkar. This is his biggest art work till date. Sand art exhibitions have been held in many states of North India. Rawat has exhibited his artworks in Himachal, Delhi, Gurugram, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Orissa. He has participated in the Sand Art Festival of Orissa four times. Ajay Singh Rawat with his sand artwork (ETV Bharat) He is happy that now even in North India, youth are showing interest in this art. To take this art form forward, he has registered an organization called Sand Art Sanstha. Through the Sanstha, he is teaching school children.

