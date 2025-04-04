Once Sarita, Now Sharad, Trans Man Welcomes Baby After Gender Transition In Uttar Pradesh

Shahjahanpur: After waiting for hours at a private healthcare facility, Sharad Singh's joy knew no bounds when he heard he has become a father. Sharad who went under the knife two years ago to get a gender transition done, from female to male, sat close to his wife Savita Singh along with the newborn and other family members, with feelings of 'completeness'.

"It has been a roller coaster ride with more struggles than happiness. But all that has vanished today," said Sharad, the great grandson of freedom fighter Amar Shaheed Thakur Roshan Singh.

Once Sarita, Now Sharad, Trans Man Welcomes Baby After Gender Transition In Shahjahanpur (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Nawada Darobast in Khudaganj area, Sharad was born as Sarita Singh and faced a gender problem called Gender Dysphoria since childhood. At the age of 15-16 years, his voice became heavy and beard started growing on his face. "I always felt a disconnect with my birth gender," Sharad says, adding, "In 2022, I took advice from expert doctors and went ahead for gender affirming surgery to transition into a man. After several surgeries and hormone therapies, I was able to transition completely in 2024."

Sharad Singh and his wife Savita (ETV Bharat)

However, by 2023, he had got a gender transition certificate. Soon Sarita became Sharad and married his childhood love Savita Singh. A school teacher and a Divyang, Sharad and Savita knew each other since school days, but the couple never expected to have children. "It is a moment of celebration for us," said Sharad.

Aware about the mismatch in gender, Sharad had always been thinking of undergoing the required process but it was only after he completed his education from Lucknow that he decided to go under the knife at an Indore hospital. "Now I feel complete," he said.