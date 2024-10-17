ETV Bharat / offbeat

A Love Story That Defies Boundaries And Celebrates Acceptance

Srinivasa Mallya from Jagtial defied societal norms by marrying Karunanjali, a transgender woman, with the full support of his family.

author img

By

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Srinivasa Mallya with his bride Karunanjali, a trans woman
Newlymarrieds Srinivasa Mallya and Karunanjali (ETV Bharat)

Jagtial: In a remarkable and heartening story, Srinivasa Mallya from Lakshmipur village in Gollapalli Mandal, has shown that love truly transcends societal norms. In an inspiring union, Srinivasa married Karunanjali, a transgender woman from Madampalli, with the full backing and blessings of his family, breaking down barriers of prejudice and discrimination.

Their love story began two years ago when they formed a friendship that gradually blossomed into romance. When Srinivas returned from Dubai, where he had been working, he gathered the courage to express his feelings to his family. His revelation about his love for Karunanjali initially caused some confusion, especially since the concept of being transgender was unfamiliar to many members of his family. Yet, his commitment to the relationship helped his family overcome their initial concerns.

A Love Story That Defies Boundaries And Celebrates Acceptance (ETV Bharat)

The couple celebrated their wedding in a big way, complete with all the traditional rituals in the presence of both families, alongside members of the local transgender community. The joyous occasion was marked by the same excitement and fervour as any other wedding. The trans community added to the celebrations by dancing in the wedding procession.

The locals have hailed Srinivas for standing by the love of his life and praised his family for their open-mindedness in accepting this unconventional yet deeply loving union.

Jagtial: In a remarkable and heartening story, Srinivasa Mallya from Lakshmipur village in Gollapalli Mandal, has shown that love truly transcends societal norms. In an inspiring union, Srinivasa married Karunanjali, a transgender woman from Madampalli, with the full backing and blessings of his family, breaking down barriers of prejudice and discrimination.

Their love story began two years ago when they formed a friendship that gradually blossomed into romance. When Srinivas returned from Dubai, where he had been working, he gathered the courage to express his feelings to his family. His revelation about his love for Karunanjali initially caused some confusion, especially since the concept of being transgender was unfamiliar to many members of his family. Yet, his commitment to the relationship helped his family overcome their initial concerns.

A Love Story That Defies Boundaries And Celebrates Acceptance (ETV Bharat)

The couple celebrated their wedding in a big way, complete with all the traditional rituals in the presence of both families, alongside members of the local transgender community. The joyous occasion was marked by the same excitement and fervour as any other wedding. The trans community added to the celebrations by dancing in the wedding procession.

The locals have hailed Srinivas for standing by the love of his life and praised his family for their open-mindedness in accepting this unconventional yet deeply loving union.

Last Updated : 8 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRANSGENDER MARRIAGEMARRIAGE EQUALITYTRANS COMMUNITYTRANSGENDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.