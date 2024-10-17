Jagtial: In a remarkable and heartening story, Srinivasa Mallya from Lakshmipur village in Gollapalli Mandal, has shown that love truly transcends societal norms. In an inspiring union, Srinivasa married Karunanjali, a transgender woman from Madampalli, with the full backing and blessings of his family, breaking down barriers of prejudice and discrimination.

Their love story began two years ago when they formed a friendship that gradually blossomed into romance. When Srinivas returned from Dubai, where he had been working, he gathered the courage to express his feelings to his family. His revelation about his love for Karunanjali initially caused some confusion, especially since the concept of being transgender was unfamiliar to many members of his family. Yet, his commitment to the relationship helped his family overcome their initial concerns.

A Love Story That Defies Boundaries And Celebrates Acceptance (ETV Bharat)

The couple celebrated their wedding in a big way, complete with all the traditional rituals in the presence of both families, alongside members of the local transgender community. The joyous occasion was marked by the same excitement and fervour as any other wedding. The trans community added to the celebrations by dancing in the wedding procession.

The locals have hailed Srinivas for standing by the love of his life and praised his family for their open-mindedness in accepting this unconventional yet deeply loving union.