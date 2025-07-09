Trains Wait For Two Hours As Elephant Gives Birth Near Jharkhand's Hazaribagh-Barkakana Section Track

Ramgarh: She was restlessly trumpeting, all alone in the midst of forested area close to the railway track. Her behaviour reflected change of posture every few minutes as though seeking support from other herd members. Contrary to the usual protectiveness other herd members show while one of them delivers, there was none around her in Ramgarh forest division area of ​​Jharkhand, between Barkakana and Hazaribagh railway stations. She had strayed from the herd sometime back.

The incident that took place on June 25 early in the morning around 3 am, drew the attention of nearby villagers who informed a forest guard about it. The guard saw the gentle giant experiencing excruciating labour pain and immediately informed the divisional Forest Officer of Ramgarh about it.

Soon the railways was intimated and all trains — mostly goods trains pass on the route —were alerted to stop. The elephant delivered a calf after two hours. Both the mother elephant and her calf are in good condition and were taken to the forest through the elephant corridor, forest officials informed.

According to information received from the forest department, an elephant had reached close to the railway track on June 25. About 15 days ago, a herd of elephants reached Kargi village near Sarawaha Forest Division in Ramgarh district. The pregnant elephant reportedly got separated from the herd and stayed back in the Hazaribagh-Barkakana railway section of CIC section.

DFO Nitish Kumar said the elephant was given all the isolation it needed and railways also took precaution not to allow trains on the route. "This was the first such instance when an elephant delivered very close to the railway tracks. It took about two hours for the delivery elephant and then it was taken to a safe space through the corridor. During the two-hour stretch, the movement of trains remained paused," explained Kumar. This was possible because of local villagers' help and and coordination of railways and forest officials, he added.

The video of the entire episode captured by the nearby villagers and also the forest guard has gone viral on the social media with people showering praises on the forest and railways' officials for their timely intervention. Some have also stated, "True humanity on tracks! In Ramgarh, Jharkhand, railway staff and the forest department showed rare compassion — they halted a moving goods train at 3 AM to let a pregnant elephant safely deliver her calf right on the railway track, deep inside an elephant corridor."