Traditional Yet Trendy: Guwahati Woman Transforms Craftmaking Into An Empowerment Mission

Guwahati: Juri Rajkumar, a resident of Rajgarh in Assam's Guwahati, banked on no formal training but just dedication and perseverance to turn her passion for crafting handmade jewellery into a motivating journey of self-reliance for others.

Specialising in handcrafted ornaments inspired by the traditional artisans of northeast India's diverse ethnic communities, Juri has applied contemporary taste to age-old designs, curving a space for herself in India and abroad.

The journey started in 2008 when Juri learnt the art of weaving beads and threads to churn out fine jewellery from her mother, Renu Rajkumar. Since then, the mother-daughter duo has been designing intricate pieces like necklaces, earrings, chokers, bracelets, and fashion rings with precision.

"I started in 2008, learning the art of making handmade jewellery from my mother. I have always been drawn to handmade products. With just Rs 2,000, I began designing artefacts inspired by the traditional and tribal craftmaking of northeast India. These designs reflect both my personal taste and cultural heritage. Every design takes a great deal of planning and time," Juri narrated her journey to ETV Bharat.

Yet to be sold in the online marketplace, the products can be bought by placing direct orders. (ETV Bharat)

Her brand, Tangled Beads, offers a wide variety of ornaments priced between Rs 20 and Rs 2,000, catering to all age groups and preferences. Juri emphasises customisation in crafting jewellery tailored to the clients' tastes and needs.

"I make Assamese jewellery designs at home, inspired by tribal and ethnic communities such as the Mising, Karbi, Naga, Mizo, Bodo, Apatani, Kuki, and others. Each piece complements traditional northeastern attire. The beads we use are sourced from places like Diphu in Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi," she added.

Yet to be sold in the online marketplace, her products can be bought by placing direct orders, mostly over the phone and are often custom-made. She frequently showcases her work at local exhibitions in Guwahati, as well as in major events in Delhi, Bengaluru, and even London.

Beyond jewellery, Juri also imparts the lesson to others by conducting training workshops on handmade ornament design, organised by various private organisations.

Despite her success, Juri highlights the challenges faced by artisans like her trying to receive government support. "Although the government has launched many schemes for entrepreneurs, we haven't been able to benefit due to the complicated documentation processes," she said.

Juri Rajkumar learnt the art from her mother Renu Rajkumar (in white saree). (ETV Bharat)

Juri has another talent — creative upcycling. She repurposes discarded materials such as old tires into functional furniture, and leftover fabric, used in making bags, carpets, doormats, and other decorative items.

Through her handicrafts, Juri is not only preserving the rich cultural identity of northeast India but also redefining it for future generations.