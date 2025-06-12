Tractor-Turned Food Court: Haryana Man Gurpreet Returns From Europe, Sells Burgers & Pizzas Bigtime

Kurukshetra: Ever seen a tractor that serves food in busy thoroughfares of a throbbing city? And that too dishing out delicacies from European to Indian cuisine. A food joint with a difference, Sardarji Food Junction here is the place where people throng to have their favourite dishes served under the open sky. Run by Gurpreet Singh and his family from Hanssala village in Kurukshetra, the tractor has turned into the most frequented food destination for people from across the town.

Gurpreet spent six years in Europe, from 2014 to 2020 before returning to India for his desire to stay close to his roots. Today, he runs the food court which is his livelihood and an example of how innovation in start-ups can be successful.

Tractor-Turned Food Court: Why Did Gurpreet Return From Europe To Kurukshetra To Sell Burgers In A Tractor (ETV Bharat)

“I lived in Austria for a few years but was never content. I wanted to be in my motherland and do something to run my family. So I came back despite having a good lifestyle there," says Gurpreet.

Back home in his village, Gurpreet did not want to return to traditional farming. On thinking deeper, he was convinced that he would do something in food. "I loved the fast food culture of Europe and had a desire to replicate it here. I wanted to make it as practical as novel which people here would not have seen. So I settled for a tractor, our farming companion, which I designed into a mobile food court," explains he.

He invested nearly Rs 7 lakh into the venture and first bought a tractor and then modified the trolley. He equipped it with all the amenities of a full-fledged kitchen. “I had to do a lot of research, watched videos to learn about the challenges and then decided to give it a go,” he says.

Today, the Sardarji Food Junction successfully runs the food business daily at Sector 17 Market in Kurukshetra. From 6 am to 11 pm, Gurpreet and his family serve many dishes ranging from pizza and pasta to burgers, fries, and sandwiches. "What I liked about the western food culture was their cleanliness. So I wanted that element in our food tractor here where people can experience food amid a hygienic environment with no compromise on quality," he adds.

The tractor trolley has been redesigned to accommodate a fridge, water supply, electricity, and separate spaces for every function, says his son Jaspreet, who manages the stall along with his brothers. Even Jaspreet had once planned to move abroad but Gurpreet's food tractor and its success, changed his perspective. “Now we are earning well, and together. Staying in your own house with family and earning enough to live a good life is all that matters,” says Jaspreet.

The food tractor has been drawing crowd as soon as Gurpreet and his sons open the counter. Many also go close to satisfy their curiosity, but become regular customers.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Gurpreet says, “We are happy. In fact, it is a different joy in working for yourself, especially while staying close to family. Abroad, there was no dearth of money but I missed being with my family. Now I have found both,” Gurpreet says.

For people who wish to go abroad to work, Gurpreet has a message - "Do not chase foreign dreams blindly. Create opportunities and have the will to succeed in your own country.”