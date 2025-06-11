ETV Bharat / offbeat

Toxic Thailand Rivers Pinned On Myanmar Mines

This aerial photo taken on May 25, 2025 shows a giant Buddha statue at a Golden Triangle viewpoint in northern Thailand's Chiang Rai province, with Thailand on left, Myanmar in centre, Laos on right. ( AFP )

Chiang Rai: A sprawling new mine is gouged into the lush rolling hills of northeast Myanmar, where civil war has weakened the government's already feeble writ, and pollution levels are rising downstream in Thailand.

The complex is one of around a dozen extraction operations that have sprung up in Shan state since around 2022, in territory controlled by the United Wa State Army (UWSA), one of conflict-wracked Myanmar's largest and best-equipped ethnic armed groups.

A few kilometres away across the border, locals and officials in Thailand believe toxic waste is washing downstream from the mines into the Kok River, which flows through the kingdom's far north on its way to join the mighty Mekong.

Thai authorities say they have detected abnormally high arsenic levels in their waterways, which could pose a risk to aquatic life and the people further up the food chain. The price fisherman Sawat Kaewdam gets for his catch has fallen by almost half, he says, because locals fear contamination.

"They say, 'There's arsenic. I don't want to eat that fish'," he told AFP. Tests in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai by a government pollution agency found levels of the toxic element as high as 49 microgrammes per litre (mcg/l) of river water -- nearly five times international drinking water standards.

Experts say that while the effects on human health would not be visible immediately, the fish-heavy local diet risks a cumulative impact over several years. "We already know where the contamination is coming from," says fisherman Sawat. "They should go fix it at the source."

Fivefold rise

Pianporn Deetes, campaign director of the International Rivers NGO, blames the arsenic levels on Shan state's unlicensed mines, which operate outside any regulation or control by the central government. It was Thailand's "largest-ever case of transboundary pollution", she added.

The mines are believed to be run by Chinese companies with close links to the UWSA, whose members themselves have longstanding ties to China, speak Mandarin and use China's yuan currency.

It is unclear whether the mines are digging for gold, rare earths or a variety of minerals, and it is also difficult to gauge the size of an industry operating in a secretive grey zone. But videos on Chinese social media suggest much of what is produced in Myanmar ends up being sold to Chinese buyers.