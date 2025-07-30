ETV Bharat / offbeat

Toxic Balkan Wildfires Ignite In Poorly Managed Dumps

Priboj: As blistering summer heat sweeps across the Balkans, poorly managed and illegal dumpsites are bursting into flames, sparking wildfires and smothering towns and cities with toxic smoke. The municipal Golo Brdo dump, deep in the lush forests of southeast Serbia, burned for days after it ignited under the scorching sun in early July.

In the small town of Lukare, about seven kilometres (4.3 miles) from the blaze, the air became foul and unbreathable. Local children were kept indoors for fear of the deadly diseases that many people nearby already suffer, resident Haris Ibrahimovic told AFP.

"Honestly, no one cares whether we're exposed or not," Ibrahimovic said, frustrated by the inaction and poor monitoring by the local government. This fire was just one of hundreds of blazes that have torn through parts of Serbia since the start of summer.

Authorities said many fires started at landfill sites, where the improper disposal and management of waste is a long-standing issue. Although Golo Brdo is a government-run site, Ibrahimovic said what is dumped there was "absolutely uncontrolled", and it caught fire several times since opening in 1999 -- each time burning for around two weeks.

'Highly toxic'

When piles of organic waste aren't stored properly, they can create pockets of methane that ignite under intense heat and burn through the dump's readily available fuel, Aleksandar Jovovic, professor at Belgrade's faculty of mechanical engineering, told AFP. Jovovic said the issue had grown over decades, and fixing it would mean reforming the entire waste management system to sort and process trash safely.

According to Serbia's environment ministry, less than half the country can access just a dozen properly managed, or "sanitary", landfill sites. Most waste instead ends up either at an unsanitary site like Golo Brdo, with the unsorted trash piles described by Jovovic, or in one of the 2,500 illegal dumps.

The issue is region-wide, with research by Lloyd's Register finding that Balkan households separate their trash at the lowest rates in the world. According to the 2024 poll, in Kosovo, less than 20 per cent of households separate their trash. Montenegro, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Serbia all closely follow in the rankings, with households recycling at rates lower than 40 percent.

The impact of poorly managed waste extends far beyond those near a dump, Ibrahimovic said. Fumes from last month's fire reached two cities around 10 kilometres (5 miles) from Golo Brdo, while the runoff into a local river is "literally black".

"We have a series of cases around the landfill where people are getting lung cancer," he said.