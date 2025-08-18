ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tourism Deal Puts One Of Egypt's Last Wild Shores At Risk

Tourism Deal Puts One Of Egypt's Last Wild Shores At Risk ( AFP )

Egypt: In Egypt's Wadi al-Gemal, where swimmers share a glistening bay with sea turtles, a shadowy tourism deal is threatening one of the Red Sea's last wild shores.

Off Ras Hankorab, the endangered green turtles weave between coral gardens that marine biologists call among the most resilient to climate change in the world.

By night in nesting season, they crawl ashore under the Milky Way's glow, undisturbed by artificial lights.

So when excavators rolled onto the sand in March, reserve staff and conservationists sounded the alarm.

Thousands signed a petition to "Save Hankorab" after discovering a contract between an unnamed government entity and an investment company to build a resort.

The environment ministry -- which has jurisdiction over the park -- protested, construction was halted and the machinery quietly removed.

But months later, parliamentary requests for details have gone unanswered, and insiders say the plans remain alive.

"Only certain kinds of tourism development work for a beach like this," said Mahmoud Hanafy, a marine biology professor and scientific adviser to the Red Sea governorate.

"Noise, lights, heavy human activity -- they could destroy the ecosystem."

Hankorab sits inside Wadi al-Gemal National Park, declared a protected area in 2003.

Coastal expansion

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) describes it as home to "some of the last undisturbed natural beaches on the Southern Red Sea coast" -- an area now caught between environmental protection and Egypt's urgent push for investment.

Egypt, mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, is betting big on its 3,000 kilometres of coastline as a revenue source.

A $35-billion deal with the United Arab Emirates to develop Ras al-Hekma on the Mediterranean set the tone, and similar proposals for the Red Sea have followed.

In June, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi allocated 174,400 square kilometres (67,300 square miles) of Red Sea land to the finance ministry to help cut public debt.

The Red Sea -- where tourism is the main employer -- is key to Cairo's plan to attract 30 million visitors by 2028, double today's numbers.