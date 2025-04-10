Tooth Extraction Turns Nightmare: Dentist Arrested In UP's Ghaziabad For 'Negligence'

Ghaziabad: Police have arrested a dentist practising in the Shalimar Garden area following an order issued by the health department citing negligence during a tooth extraction procedure, officials said on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Shilpi Pandey alleged that she visited the dental clinic of Ujjwal Karawal to have one of her teeth extracted. During the procedure on February 21, Karawal allegedly administered anaesthesia thrice and then removed her wisdom tooth.

"When I regained consciousness, I spat, only to find some pieces of flesh from my gums, throat and tongue coming out of my mouth," Pandey claimed said in her complaint.

"The complainant also claimed that due to blade injuries allegedly sustained during the extraction process, she was unable to speak for several days and sought treatment from another doctor in Delhi," DCP Hindan Nimish Patil said.

In her complaint, Pandey said when she confronted Karawal, he returned Rs 1,500 he collected as a fee and threatened her with dire consequences if she pressed for legal action in the matter.

"He also reportedly forced her to leave his clinic. Following an instruction from the health department, police filed an FIR on Monday before arresting the dentist on Tuesday," the officer said.