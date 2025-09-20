Alwar’s Tonga Stand Ramlila Continues To Carry Spectre Of Partition
This Ramlila preserves its culture and tradition from the time it used to be held in Dera Ismail Khan, which is now in Pakistan
September 20, 2025
Alwar: The Ramlila at Alwar’s Tonga Stand in Rajasthan is special. It is an annual event that continues to carry the spectre of partition. It preserves its culture and tradition from the time it used to be held in Dera Ismail Khan, which is now in Pakistan.
President of Ramlila Committee, Harikishan Khatri, disclosed that the members of Purusharthi Samaj used to organize it but when people left their roots and came to India, they brought their traditions and cultural heritage with them. This Ramlila then began its journey at the Tonga Stand in Alwar in 1948 and has now completed 77 years here.
Khatri explained that while the Ramlila is now staged on a grand stage with elaborate decorations, its initial phase was a very difficult one.
“The community members lacked resources, but their resolve was immense. At that time, the artists created a makeshift stage by placing wooden planks on empty asphalt drums. The Ramlila was staged behind small curtains,” he said while recalling that it was only when the Municipal Chairman came to see the performance marked by challenges that he donated Rs 500 for the stage's construction at a meeting of the Municipal Board.
“This small sum brought great hope at the time. Gradually, a permanent stage was built, and today it stands as a fully equipped theatre,” Khatri added.
The biggest feature of this Ramlila is its intergenerational connection. Khatri is 74 years old today and continues to play the role of Angad and Parashuram. For him, it is not just acting but a part of life.
Piyush Grover, who plays Lord Ram, said that he has been a part of this performance for the last 20 years. His grandfather and father also played roles in the Ramlila here. Piyush disclosed, "Today it is the time of social media but when I come on the stage and play the role of Lord Ram, the faith of the audience gives us new energy."
The performers here have not been professionals but the members of the community. They are businessmen, servicemen and students who just fully immerse themselves in their roles.
The rehearsals for the Ramlila begin approximately 15 days before the performance. During this time, all the actors take time off from their work to participate in the evening rehearsals. For them, this performance is not just a religious event but a means of connecting society and tradition.
Khatri pointed out that the Ramlila performance has evolved. “Initially, earthy colours, simple curtains, and handmade costumes were used, but now electric lights, microphones, a decorated stage and attractive costumes have made the performance even more grand,” he said while underlining that the story and tradition have remained the same for the last 77 years.
Giving his own example, he said that regardless of age, dedication and faith are equally present in every generation.
Committee’s Secretary, Hitesh Thakur, said that people continue to come with their families, not just from the city but also from the surrounding villages.
“The crowds and enthusiasm of the spectators give this tradition new energy. More than 75 committee members work tirelessly to make this event a success every year,” he said.
According to him, Ramlila is not just a religious performance but a symbol of social unity and tradition. It is a platform where people from all walks of life come together. Some become spectators, some play characters and some are part of the organizing committee. This togetherness has kept this tradition alive for the last 77 years.
