Alwar’s Tonga Stand Ramlila Continues To Carry Spectre Of Partition

Alwar: The Ramlila at Alwar’s Tonga Stand in Rajasthan is special. It is an annual event that continues to carry the spectre of partition. It preserves its culture and tradition from the time it used to be held in Dera Ismail Khan, which is now in Pakistan.

President of Ramlila Committee, Harikishan Khatri, disclosed that the members of Purusharthi Samaj used to organize it but when people left their roots and came to India, they brought their traditions and cultural heritage with them. This Ramlila then began its journey at the Tonga Stand in Alwar in 1948 and has now completed 77 years here.

Khatri explained that while the Ramlila is now staged on a grand stage with elaborate decorations, its initial phase was a very difficult one.

“The community members lacked resources, but their resolve was immense. At that time, the artists created a makeshift stage by placing wooden planks on empty asphalt drums. The Ramlila was staged behind small curtains,” he said while recalling that it was only when the Municipal Chairman came to see the performance marked by challenges that he donated Rs 500 for the stage's construction at a meeting of the Municipal Board.

“This small sum brought great hope at the time. Gradually, a permanent stage was built, and today it stands as a fully equipped theatre,” Khatri added.

The biggest feature of this Ramlila is its intergenerational connection. Khatri is 74 years old today and continues to play the role of Angad and Parashuram. For him, it is not just acting but a part of life.