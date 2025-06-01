To Train With Love – Passengers Celebrate Deccan Queen’s Birthday

Pune: June 1 is a day to cherish for the passengers of Pune who have developed an attachment towards one of the most prominent trains of the Indian Railways -- Deccan Queen. They celebrate the day as the birth anniversary of the train.

This year, the occasion was celebrated by cutting a cake on platform number three by the President of Railway Pravasi Group, Harsha Shah, in the presence of family and friends. Those participating in the celebrations largely included passengers who travel by this train every year to Mumbai. They tied festoons and ribbons on the engine while also decorating it with flowers. They also lit sparklers to mark the occasion. The celebrations have been organised by Shah for the last 75 years on June 1.

Passengers Celebrate Deccan Queen’s Birthday (ETV Bharat)

The Deccan Queen started from Pune to Mumbai on June 1, 1930 and has completed 95 years. It is one of the oldest trains in the country, entering its 96th year of service.

Although there are many trains between the two destinations of Pune and Mumbai, the Deccan Queen continues to retain its loyal passengers. It remains their first choice whenever they want to travel to Mumbai or back. They derive a special comfort and attachment whenever they board this train. It’s a special bond that is quite visible.

The loyal passengers vouch for the punctuality of the train and term its run between Mumbai and Pune as the ‘Tale of Two Cities’. They say that it is the only train that has a dining car with table service and modern pantry facilities like microwave ovens, deep freezers and toasters. This dining car also has cushioned chairs and carpets.

The train is known for its ‘on-time departure’ and ‘on-time arrival’.

“In its colourful history of 95 years, this train has not only been a means of transport between the two cities but has also become an institution that connects generations of extremely loyal passengers,” said Shah.

It was related that when the Deccan Queen was started, it initially had just seven coaches with two rakes. It witnessed several changes over the years, and presently the train runs on a modified composition of 16 coaches.

These include three air-conditioned chair cars, nine second-class chair cars, one vista dome coach, one dining car and one ordinary second-class compartment, along with a guard brake van and a generator car.

Thousands of people travel between Mumbai and Pune by this train every day, forming a special bond with it.