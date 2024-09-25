ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tirupati's Timeless Treat : Unveiling The Secrets Of The Sacred Laddu Prasad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The iconic Laddu Prasad of Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy temple is a sweet treat that has captivated devotees for centuries. This sacred offering, distributed after darshan, has become synonymous with the temple experience.

Tirupati Laddu Prasad - File Image (ETV Bharat)

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh): The Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy temple remains one of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, attracting millions annually. The sacred Laddu Prasad continues to be a cherished part of this spiritual experience, transcending time and tradition.

The tradition of offering prasad began in the 15th century with vada, later evolving into sweet boondi in the 19th century and laddu by 1940. Today, the temple kitchen prepares over 3.5 lakh laddus daily, using 803 kg of raw materials.

The preparation process involves making boondi outside the temple, transported via a conveyor belt to the kitchen for shaping into laddus. The temple adheres to ancient traditions, following rules laid down by Sri Ramanujacharya.

Devotees can purchase small laddus for Rs. 50 and Kalyanam Laddu for Rs. 200, with free prasad distributed to those with darshan.

Temple officials emphasise maintaining quality and tradition. "We adhere to ancient traditions and use quality ingredients," said an official.

The Laddu Prasad has become integral to the Tirumala experience, symbolizing devotion and reverence. With over 50 varieties of prasads prescribed in the Agama Shastra, the temple kitchen ensures consistency and quality.

TIRUPATI

TIRUPATI LADDU PRASAD

