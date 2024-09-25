ETV Bharat / offbeat

Tirupati's Timeless Treat : Unveiling The Secrets Of The Sacred Laddu Prasad

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh): The Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy temple remains one of India's most revered pilgrimage sites, attracting millions annually. The sacred Laddu Prasad continues to be a cherished part of this spiritual experience, transcending time and tradition.

The iconic Laddu Prasad of Tirupati Venkateswara Swamy temple is a sweet treat that has captivated devotees for centuries. This sacred offering, distributed after darshan, has become synonymous with the temple experience.

The tradition of offering prasad began in the 15th century with vada, later evolving into sweet boondi in the 19th century and laddu by 1940. Today, the temple kitchen prepares over 3.5 lakh laddus daily, using 803 kg of raw materials.

The preparation process involves making boondi outside the temple, transported via a conveyor belt to the kitchen for shaping into laddus. The temple adheres to ancient traditions, following rules laid down by Sri Ramanujacharya.