The Timekeeper Of Chandni Chowk Javed Khan, Who Makes Time Wait Till Watches Get Repaired

New Delhi: They say, time and tide wait for none. But for Javed Khan, time waits till he gives the broken watches his Midas touch to tick again. For people of Delhi, Khan is the one stop destination for all their watch worries and he does not disappoint anyone. Someone who has never stopped marveling at the ticking watches and clocks, this trust and appreciation of people has kept him ticking even at the age of 62.

But how did Javed learn the skill? As a 12-year-old, Javed saw Ishak, a watch mechanic working with a variety of brands as his father gave him a room on rent. Ishaq was a resident of Lucknow but had a watch repairing shop in Chandni Chowk. But there were times, when he brought some watches home to work and this is when Javed got curious. "He would tell me in detail about repairs and parts required and I enjoyed it as much as I memorised," says Javed about his initiation into watch mechanics.

Now highly-skilled, Javed claims he can repair every kind of old watch that has broken down. Till now, he has repaired old and antique watches of the 1940s era. "There are watches which could not be repaired by anyone, anywhere. But I have brought them to life again, though it could be time consuming," claims Javed.

He reveals that he has repaired old watches of Swiss, HMT and many foreign brands. "I remember I had a a customer, who had gone to many mechanics but all had refused to do it. Even the Swiss company did not agree to work on it. But when he got it to me, I set it right albeit after a hard work of 10 days. And I will be honest, I got a good price for repairing it," he stated adding that he can make any clock tick. "I get customers who read about me on social media and knock at my showroom. Many such customers come with watches worn by their elders. They want the watches in running condition. Since most of such watches are antiques, I make sure, I repair them," he adds.

Javed has so far repaired lakhs of watches. For him, more than money, the smiles on the face of a happy customer is more satisfying. "Though the watch cover, dial and strap are old, they want the watch to work," he quips.

'Jugaad' is Javed's keyword. He mentions how difficult it is to get some rare parts of old watches. "For any difficulty in finding spare, I have kept a collection of parts from old watches which I use when those are not available in markets. There are times, I have bought old broken watches being sold in the market. Even then if I do not get the right part, I make 'jugaad'," he says with a smile.

Javed is also known to be dealing with antique watches. He has showcased a watch manufactured in 1943 which costs Rs. 1,20,000. "It is made of gold. I have many watches which are made up of silver. I have about 150 valuable watches which are antiques and unique. And I get good prices when I sell them," says the watchmaker.

Working with watches for over 45 years now, Javed says now at 62, he takes repairing work a little slow. Earlier he used to repair about 15 watches a day but now his concentration is more about quality of repair than the number of watches he works with. "Now I work for goodwill, of customers who mean a lot to me. They should be satisfied. These days most watches are complicated. Some get 50-year-old watches and want those to be repaired in a day. I take up those on priority. Money I earn has now become secondary. The name I have earned, is primary and I want to live and die by it," he concludes.