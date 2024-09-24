Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): The renowned Jim Corbett National Park in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, known for its rich biodiversity, is home to over 200 species of butterflies, including several tiger varieties. This tiger reserve boasts the highest tiger density globally, attracting millions of tourists annually.
Beyond the majestic Bengal Tiger, Corbett's forests and wildlife offer a treasure trove of butterfly species. The park's butterfly population thrives during the rainy season, with flowers blooming and humidity levels rising.
Butterfly expert Sanjay Chhimwal emphasises the crucial role butterflies play in maintaining a healthy environment. "Butterflies indicate a strong ecosystem, aiding pollination and biodiversity," he notes.
Some of the tiger butterfly species found in Corbett include Striped Tiger, Plain Tiger, Blue Tiger, Glassy Tiger, Dark Blue Tiger, and Chestnut Tiger.
Dr Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, highlights the park's significance as a biodiversity hub. "While tigers, elephants, and leopards grab attention, butterflies and other creatures are vital to the ecosystem," he says.
Corbett's park management prioritises conservation efforts for all species, including insects. Raising awareness is the first step toward protecting these delicate creatures.
The park's diverse butterfly population is a testament to its thriving ecosystem. With ongoing conservation efforts, Corbett National Park remains a haven for biodiversity and a popular destination for nature enthusiasts.
