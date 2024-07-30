Threads of Craftsmanship: Weaver Mukesh's Inspiring Journey to National Glory

Weaver Karnati Mukesh (ETV Bharat)

Choutuppal : Craftsmanship has a special place in Indian traditional arts. Mahatma praised the handloom industry as another heart of our nation. In Koyalagudem village of Telangana, a young man grew up watching the difficulties faced by those who contributed to such a great art. His parents made him study up to B.Tech despite difficulty and he used it to make good contributions to the handloom profession.

The youth named Karnati Mukesh worked for two years to increase the popularity of Ikat yarn sarees. He made a double ikat saree with natural colours which made him win the national award. This story is about Mukesh's successful journey, who has achieved greatness at the national level with his amazing artistic skills.

Weaving requires artistic skill and patience. As a child, Mukesh used to watch his parents create colourful sarees when he was filled with amazement. In this profession, creativity and intelligence are mixed. After studies, he took up the family profession, worked hard and went on to win a national award

Karnati Mukesh is the son of Karnati Narayana and Parijata from Koyalagudemm village, Chowtuppal Mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. After graduation, he got a software job, but he wanted to bring glory to the handloom profession. Mukesh started weaving sarees of innovative designs along with his father. He instilled enthusiasm among the unemployed weavers.

Mukesh, who has distinguished himself by thinking innovatively, prefers natural colours. Locally, He opened a small shop called Radhakrishna Hand Looms and started selling sarees. He worked hard for two years and weaved a double ikat saree with natural colours of 100 designs. Inspired by images like flowers, fruits, toys, chess pieces, and swastika found in nature, he made graph designs. Mukesh overcame the difficulties faced during the process.

Mukesh said that he purified the thread used for making saree with soap nuts and myrobalan juice, which have Ayurvedic properties. He extracted colours from marigold flowers, pomegranate peels, jaggery, iron rust, and tree roots. He worked for two years and wove a double ikat saree weighing 600 grams. Mukesh says that he has made more than 50 sarees of this type so far.

Central handloom and textile department has selected 14 people for the 2023 national handloom award and Mukesh from Telangana won the award. Out of 27 applicants from Telangana, only Mukesh was selected. Mukesh expresses happiness that this award is the result of hard work. He has woven Ikat sarees with 25 designs in the past. He received the Acharya Konda Laxman Bapuji handloom award from the Telangana government in 2022. Now the family members of Mukesh say that they are happy to receive the national-level award.

In the coming days, Mukesh said that his next goal is to make another wonderful handloom saree with Mahatma Gandhi's favourite khadi thread for the world to appreciate.