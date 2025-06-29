This Maharashtra School Is On The Brink Of Collapse After Decades Without Repairs

Beed: A government-run school in Pimpla Rui village of Beed district, Maharashtra, presents a picture of despair and official neglect. The building is in such a dilapidated condition that students and teachers fear for their safety every day.

In the absence of any major repairs for decades, the Zilla Parishad school, which was established in 1961, is now falling apart. The situation turns worse in monsoon seasons when the rainwater floods the classrooms, as the structure has large cracks in the walls, holes in the roof, and gaps at the back.

“Rainwater falls into the classroom… It is as if a pond is formed in each classroom. Due to this, students have to stand on the mats to study,” said a local. “No significant repairs have been made so far despite repeated appeals,” he alleged.

Sheikh Nasir, a member of the school education committee, said that funds had come for this school many times, but never reached the school. “When we go to the education officer, they say that funds have been given to your school. However, if the funds had come to us, the school would have been repaired,” he said.

The neighbourhood community has raised serious concerns over the unsafe classrooms and the damaged roof. “If any accident happens in the future, the administration will be fully responsible for it,” villagers warned.

Satish Shind, principal of the school, told ETV Bharat that the villagers and the school management committee have repeatedly demanded a new school building from the administration. However, no concrete action has been taken in this regard yet.

“On the one hand, it is a big failure of the government if children are not getting a safe education despite the implementation of the ‘Right to Education Act’. The issue of Pimpla Rui School is not just about one village,e but is a terrible reality of the education system in rural areas. The villagers have raised a unanimous demand to start the construction of a new building immediately. If the administration does not wake up and take timely measures, a warning of agitation has been given,” he said.

Students have also appealed for immediate repair, saying they study in continuous distress and fear due to the lack of repairs in the school building.

“My school leaks during the monsoon. There are holes in the roof. There are cracks in the walls. Therefore, our school requires financial support. At the same time, this school should be repaired soon,” a student told ETV Bharat. “How can we study now? The school building is crumbling. That is why we are afraid to sit in school. How can we study in a school in such a situation?”

In response, the education department officials claimed that the school will be repaired soon, as they are assessing the damage in all schools in the district.

“How much construction or repair is needed for all the schools we have? We have sought information from all the group education officers and the local engineers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in this regard,” said Bhagwan Phulari, Education Officer of the Primary Education Department of Beed. “After we receive all the information, we will give priority to the schools where the need arises and complete the work of those schools. We will inspect the schools whose buildings are dilapidated. We will inspect them directly. After inspecting such schools, we will decide on those schools and repair or construct those schools.”