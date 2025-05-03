This Kashmiri Polyglot Has Six Post-Graduations, Four Diplomas And Four Books To His Name

By Parvez ud Din
Srinagar: For 41-year-old Shahzada Saleem, the fondness for knowledge knew no boundaries. This Kashmir resident has completed post-graduation in six subjects, earned four diplomas, a PhD in sociology, and authored four books, inspiring others, especially the next generation.
Saleem is a prominent name in the Valley, as he is known for his keen interest in learning various sciences and gaining expertise across multiple disciplines. His passion for reading and writing has driven him to study various subjects. He writes fluently in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Kashmiri and has published four books, including poetry, fiction, and works on social issues. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Saleem shared insights into his life and achievements.
He recalled his childhood passion for reading and learning, but highlighted a pivotal piece of advice from his father that fuelled his determination. “My father once told me, 'It’s better to read meaningful books than to waste time on useless ones. It doesn’t matter if they are part of a syllabus—studying books from other sciences can enrich a person’s personality.”
Saleem, who hails from Mochew village in Budgam district, began his academic journey at a local school before attending Sri Pratap College, where he pursued a Bachelor's in Science (B.Sc) and another bachelor's.
“During my B.Sc., while conducting practicals in the lab, I started thinking of the chemicals as inanimate objects,” he said. “I was more drawn to understanding other areas of knowledge, and that thought led me to pursue additional subjects and eventually a second graduation in four other fields.”
In response to a question, Saleem emphasised that knowledge is like an ocean, with one field attracting another. “Just as money attracts money, knowledge attracts knowledge. After completing my post-graduation in sociology, my curiosity led me to psychology, and so I pursued a PG in that as well,” he said.
Saleem said he then had the opportunity to explore literature and other sciences, leading him to post-graduate studies in six subjects.
“After completing my MPhil, I earned my PhD in sociology. I did all of this not for degrees, but to gain a deeper understanding of different sciences,” he said.
When asked about his passion for studying diverse fields, Saleem said, “I didn’t pursue these degrees for recognition; I did it to understand these sciences more profoundly. Knowledge allows for a better understanding of everything.”
He further explained that there was a time when he considered quitting his government job to focus solely on acquiring knowledge, but later he found a way to balance both. Currently, he serves as a senior supervisor in the ICDS wing of the Social Welfare Department.
Looking back on his school days, Saleem shared, “I was different from my peers. I preferred buying books with my Eid money rather than toys or other things. My interest in reading grew during my school years, and it continues to this day.”
Saleem, who writes in four languages—English, Hindi, Urdu, and Kashmiri—has published four books, including poetry and fiction in English, as well as a book addressing domestic violence. He revealed that two more books, one in English and one in Kashmiri, are set to be released soon, including a Kashmiri fiction booklet titled Son Lej Dars.
His book If I Were Alive, which explores the topic of domestic violence, has been well-received. “This book immerses readers in a new world, offering research, common sense, and a thoughtful tone,” he said.
“Such qualities are rare among new writers. The book raises important questions about why women are often subjected to reproach in Kashmir,” Saleem explained.
Through his study, Saleem has invited people to reflect on the challenges women face in society, encouraging them to ensure that women, even in adversity, are truly alive in every sense. This, he believes, preserves the brilliance of the universe.
He also spoke about his early influences in poetry, crediting his first teachers, Hakim Manzoor and Jagannath Azad.
“These days, my guidance in poetry comes from the Fiction Writers Guild. They hold weekly events that allow writers to engage with reputable fiction writers from the valley, share ideas, and discuss emerging trends.
This platform not only helps writers refine their ideas but also fosters the creation of better works under the mentorship of experienced writers,” he added.
Also Read