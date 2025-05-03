ETV Bharat / offbeat

This Kashmiri Polyglot Has Six Post-Graduations, Four Diplomas And Four Books To His Name

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: For 41-year-old Shahzada Saleem, the fondness for knowledge knew no boundaries. This Kashmir resident has completed post-graduation in six subjects, earned four diplomas, a PhD in sociology, and authored four books, inspiring others, especially the next generation.

Saleem is a prominent name in the Valley, as he is known for his keen interest in learning various sciences and gaining expertise across multiple disciplines. His passion for reading and writing has driven him to study various subjects. He writes fluently in English, Hindi, Urdu, and Kashmiri and has published four books, including poetry, fiction, and works on social issues. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Saleem shared insights into his life and achievements.

He recalled his childhood passion for reading and learning, but highlighted a pivotal piece of advice from his father that fuelled his determination. “My father once told me, 'It’s better to read meaningful books than to waste time on useless ones. It doesn’t matter if they are part of a syllabus—studying books from other sciences can enrich a person’s personality.”

Saleem, who hails from Mochew village in Budgam district, began his academic journey at a local school before attending Sri Pratap College, where he pursued a Bachelor's in Science (B.Sc) and another bachelor's.

“During my B.Sc., while conducting practicals in the lab, I started thinking of the chemicals as inanimate objects,” he said. “I was more drawn to understanding other areas of knowledge, and that thought led me to pursue additional subjects and eventually a second graduation in four other fields.”

In response to a question, Saleem emphasised that knowledge is like an ocean, with one field attracting another. “Just as money attracts money, knowledge attracts knowledge. After completing my post-graduation in sociology, my curiosity led me to psychology, and so I pursued a PG in that as well,” he said.

Saleem said he then had the opportunity to explore literature and other sciences, leading him to post-graduate studies in six subjects.

“After completing my MPhil, I earned my PhD in sociology. I did all of this not for degrees, but to gain a deeper understanding of different sciences,” he said.