This Digital Library In Uttar Pradesh Village Becomes Hub For Competitive Exam Preparation

Raipura: Amid a fast-changing rural landscape, Raipura village of Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot district is witnessing a movement of sorts led by its head Jagdish Patel. He has established a free digital library to help students prepare for competitive exams ranging from SSC and NEET to IAS and PCS.

The initiatives not only invited praise for the Patel but also prevented the relocation of young aspirants from the villages to big cities. “I am sure this will shape the future of our village and all the youth in the nearby areas of 20 km,” Patel said.

Launched just six months ago, the library has become a centre for learning and knowledge exchange as it provides students with digital content for curriculum studies, exam guides, general knowledge, and computer learning, besides free Wi-Fi, air-conditioned reading rooms, proper lighting, and seating arrangements.

The special thing about the library is that its access is free and open to all children regardless of caste, class, or economic background.

Patel said the library was opened and sustained through donations, as many people, including IAS and PCS officers from the village, have contributed books and funds. So far, over Rs 4 lakh worth of books have been donated, and the librarian’s salary and maintenance costs are covered entirely through community contributions.

“Some villagers now donate Rs 100 to Rs 300 per month as a lifelong commitment to the project. A unique local tradition has also emerged: villagers gift a book to the library on birthdays and anniversaries,” he said.

During a visit by the ETV Bharat team, students were seen studying with dedication, while parents expressed satisfaction and hope. “We had never thought there would be such a modern library in our village. Earlier, children used to stop studying due to financial issues. Now, even our daughters are preparing for major exams without leaving the village,” said a parent.

Pankaj, a UPSC aspirant from Kui village, said the library has changed his career path as he has finally decided to prepare for the competitive exam, given the support from the library.

“My father is a watchman, and I had to quit preparing in Prayagraj because we couldn’t afford the Rs 10,000 monthly expense. Since learning about this library two months ago, I’ve resumed my UPSC preparation for free,” he said.

Asmita, a NEET aspirant, shared a similar experience, saying that she had to return from Kanpur because of the high cost at various coaching centres. “This library is no less than what we had in Kanpur. Now, girls like me can prepare here. It’s a boon for daughters from financially weak families and those who are afraid of sending their daughters away from home,” she said.

After the successful launch and introduction among the community, Patel now plans to distribute tablets to students who can’t afford smartphones. “When all the officials return to the village this Dussehra, we will propose distributing tablets. Our goal is to ensure no child’s talent is wasted due to poverty,” he said