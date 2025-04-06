This Desert Rose Plant Fetches Upto Rs 12 Lakh: Complete Guide To Growing Adenium Obsesum

Tiruvallur: Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu is making inroads in cultivating Adenium obesum, more popularly known as 'desert rose', a unique flowering plant that has drawn major attention for its novelty as an ornamental houseplant.

In Tholaivedu village, near Uthukottai in the district, desert roses are attracting the public eye due to their bulbous root and vibrant blooms. An expansive nursery spread across 15 acres has some of the most valuable Adenium plants in the country, some worth as high as Rs 12 lakh a piece. Such artistically pruned Adenium plants are rare. Adenium, native to desert regions of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, is found only in a few regions across the world.

Adenium obesum, more popularly known as desert rose. (ETV Bharat)

How is Adenium Plant Grown?

Annakkizhi, a veteran cultivator at the nursery, told ETV Bharat that the seeds of Adenium plant are sun-dried and then sown in a mix of moist sand and powdered erukkam leaves. To ensure efficient germination of the seeds, the site is kept shaded with a net and watering is done once every two days, the cultivator said.

In 15 days, the seeds begin to germinate and after two months, the seedlings are transferred to direct sunlight. "This is done to ensure the hardening process takes place. This exposure also boosts the plant’s root thickness and overall strength," Annakkizhi explained. Leaf trimming, she said, is done every week to further promote strong root development.

A worker pruning a desert rose plant in Tiruvallur. (ETV Bharat)

After initial growth, the plant is grafted with another matured variety to induce flowering—usually after six months of care. These grafts can yield five to six flowers per branch, and the plants are then categorized based on age: one-year, two-year, and five-year-old varieties. The plants are then made ready for commercial sale.

Adenium Maintenance

Over 20 workers have been employed to take care of the nursery and ensure the high-value Adenium plants are kept in their best shape. Their daily routine starts early, focusing primarily on plant care and propagation without the use of synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. The sap produced by the Adenium plant in its roots and stems contains cardiac glycosides. In Africa, this sap was used as arrow poison for hunting large game.

The workers on the Adenium Obesum aka desert rose nursery in Tiruvallur. (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Saritha, one of the senior caretakers of the nursery, spoke about how they maintain Adenium plants. “We begin our day around 8:30 AM by watering the plants. We remove dead or dried leaves and carefully trim the roots when necessary. This is followed by grafting different varieties and replanting the saplings into individual containers for further nurturing," she said

A worker carried a package holding a desert rose plant. (ETV Bharat)

The nursery has adopted low-maintenance methods in growing and maintaining the high-value plants. Adenium does not require chemical fertilizers or pesticides. Saritha says they only use natural fertilizers, especially erukkam (Calotropis) and river sand. Erukkam is the local name for Calotropis gigantea or Giant Milkweed, which can be used as a green manure for other, more important plants, in this case Adenium.

A worker holds stem of a desert rose plant in Tiruvallur. (ETV Bharat)

Each desert rose plant produces up to four or five flowers per stem. "We ensure maintaining a chemical-free environment but at the same time, we do everything for the plants to bloom beautifully," Saritha said.

A good plant fetches up to Rs 12 lakh

ETV Bharat had earlier spoken to Jalandhar Reddy, the owner of the desert rose nursery who spoke about his journey as a grower of this unique plant. As per him, plants with small roots can cost as low as Rs 150, while those with thick roots can sell for up to Rs 12 lakh a plant. "These desert rose plants are available in only three places in the world--Chennai, Vietnam and Thailand. High-height plants with thick roots that can sell for up to Rs 12 lakhs are unique to this region," he told ETV Bharat.

Jalandhar Reddy poses next to a Adenium plant. (ETV Bharat)

Govt Support for Shade Nets

JebaKumari Ani, Deputy Director of Horticulture and Hill Crops, Tiruvallur, said the state government offers all the support farmers need for such initiatives. “We have a shade net subsidy scheme under which growers are provided with financial aid to create suitable environments for plant growth. One of the farmers was sanctioned a shade net structure worth Rs 10.5 lakh, which has significantly aided his cultivation," she said.

A desert rose plant prepared to be shipped. (ETV Bharat)

Ani encourages farmers to take advantage of these schemes. “The shade nets not only support ornamental plant nurseries like Adenium but are also beneficial for growing vegetables like chilli, tomato, and okra. These facilities can increase crop yields and farmer incomes sustainably," she said.