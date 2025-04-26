This Chana Seller Is The Soul Of Shimla

Shimla: Some people become living memories of the places they inhabit. The connection becomes so profound that they not only live in a location but also embody its essence. Ratan Lal, a humble chana vendor in Shimla, is that rare individual whose life story is deeply intertwined with the history of the place.

A visitor to the iconic Ridge Maidan in Shimla cannot miss the sight of this 68-year-old man sitting under a tree on the river bank, selling chickpeas, peanuts and other varieties of spicy gram.

For the last 48 years, this has been his workplace. Every day, from 11 am to 9 pm, Ratan Lal sits under this tree with a box of spicy gram. For generations of Shimla residents, he is a familiar face, always smiling and exchanging pleasantries with the buyers.

Ratan Lal's identity with the place is intertwined with the popular Chinar tree under whose shade he has been selling the spicy snack for nearly five decades. This tree standing on the historic Ridge ground is called the "Waiting Tree". It is the designated rendezvous for locals and a favourite spot for tourists to take selfies.

The shade of the iconic tree serves as a meeting spot for the locals and also a big tourist attraction. None can miss the sight of Ratan Lal, sitting with just a small tin box of spicy chana and a warm smile.

No big shop. No signboard. Just a proud legacy on display. Since 1976, he has been selling the spicy snacks without any interruption. He has seen time pass by. He has seen the governments change, generations change. But, his schedule remains the same. He still sits under the same tree, with his box of spicy gram. The spicy peanuts he sells evoke childhood memories among the city's old timers.

"The child who bought peanuts for five paise from me, today brings his grandson to me to buy the same spicy gram. I have seen the era from the first Chief Minister of the state Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar to today's Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government. Initially, a packet of gram used to be sold for five paise to one rupee, but today I sell it for 30 rupees," Ratan Lal says.

Children’s success

His humble earnings helped shape his children’s future – one of his sons is a technician in the anaesthesia department at the Post Graduate Institute (PGI), Chandigarh, another is a drug inspector, while his daughter works as a nurse.

Yet, Ratan Lal chooses to remain where it all began. He is not just a street vendor. He's a chapter of Shimla’s living history - a symbol of dignity, resilience, and timeless flavour.

Though his children have moved ahead with their lives, Ratan Lal continues with his humble venture. For him, this is not about selling grams but about earning respect.

"My father's hard work is the reason for my success. Along with providing education, he has also inculcated in us good moral values," Ratan Lal’s elder son Rajesh Gautam told ETV Bharat.

Ratan Lal never considered his work to be small nor did he complain about fate, he just made hard work his companion and lived every day with enthusiasm and dedication. The iconic tree on the riverbank is not just a geographical location for him but a symbol of identity.

“How can l leave this work which has given good life to my children?" asks Ratan Lal, who originally hails from Bilaspur.

Connection to ‘3 Idiots’ movie

The Amir Khan-starrer "3 Idiots" has a scene, shot at the famous Ridge ground, showing a chana vendor. The gram box used in this scene actually belonged to Ratan Lal. The film unit had rented this box from him, to lend the scene a more authentic and local flavour. Everyone in Shimla knows Ratan Lal's name. A trip to the Ridge is considered incomplete without horse riding and eating his spicy chickpeas.

'I provided good education to my children by selling chickpeas. They have made me proud. My children made me proud. All of them are married and settled. Still, I sit at my box shop every day. All this is the magic of this small box of chickpeas. My children have also studied in Shimla," Ratan Lal reminisces.

"My children keep telling me not to work but take rest... but how can I leave the work that gave me recognition?" he asks. Interestingly, Ratan Lal's father also used to sell chana at the Ridge ground, and he is taking the tradition forward. Ratan Lal is not just a gram seller but the soul of Shimla; a man who has not changed with time but has become a living memory with time.