'This Car On Rooftop Is My God': Karnataka Mechanic's Love For Vehicle That Changed His Fortunes Draws Eyeballs

Chikkodi (Belagavi): Usually, cars are parked outside the house or in the garage. And if it's old enough and not in use anymore, it is either scrapped or disassembled for creative purposes. However, a mechanic from Bedakihal village in Nippani taluk of Karnataka has done something unusal to show his love for his old car that, he says, has changed his life for the good.

Anyone passing by Suraj's house is bound to notice a Maruti 800 placed on the terrace of his three-storey building. For him, it is more than just a car. He says it's like God, and a lucky charm that has helped him rise from poverty to success.

Mechanic Suraj with his red Maruti 800 car (ETV Bharat)

Professionally a car mechanic, Suraj was born to a poor family in Bedakihal. He moved to Pune, Maharashtra, where he worked as a mechanic in a garage for four years. Once he mastered the skills, he returned to his hometown to open a garage for a living. But before that, he bought a Maruti 800 car for Rs 20,000 and imparted training to aspiring drivers. As days passed, he realised his financial condition has been improving.

With the earnings he fetched from driver training course, he bought land, built a house, and eventually opened a garage and made significant progress in life. Suraj knew his life changed because of the car, so instead of selling it, he spent Rs three lakh and placed it on the third floor of his house. Not only this, his entire family worships this 'lucky car' on every new moon and full moon day and perform special worship every year on Dussehra.

Distant view of Suraj's red car on the rooftop of his house (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Suraj said, "This car is the reason why I am leading a stable life today. Therefore, it is my responsibility to take care of it. I have placed the car on the terrace of my three-storey house with the help of a crane."

"I used this car to train drivers, from which I earned a lot of money. I did not want to sell this car, which has been a part of my happiness and sorrow. I decided I will preserve it and spent Rs 3 lakh to place this car safely on the rooftop," he said.

"The front wheels of the car placed on rooftop are facing downwards right at the edge of the terrace. This car is worshipped on every new moon, full moon and other festivals. Anyone who sees the car wishes to click a selfie with it. I am so happy and proud to see this," he added.

This place has become a selfie point, says Suraj (ETV Bharat)

Recalling the days of struggle, Suraj said, "We were extremenly poor and all family members had to struggle for food and clothing. Our financial condition was not up to the mark. Financially, I have grown a lot in my life ever since I bought this red car. It has provided me with the income I need and has become the basis of my life. I will never scrap it. This car is my God."

