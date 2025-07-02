These Octogenarian Doctors In Karnataka Are 'Living Gods', Popular For Their Free Treatment

Belagavi/Davanagere: In today's era minting money is the main objective of most private hospitals and there are ample incidents of patients being discharged without treatment for failing to bear their medical costs.

Two doctors from Karnataka, Dr Annappa Ningappa Bali from Bailahongal in Belagavi district and Dr Siddalingappa Murugeppa Yeli from Davangere, have proven that humanity is supreme. While Dr Annappa Ningappa Bali, who is "God" to his poor and middle class patients, treat them for free or just Rs 10, Dr S M Yeli, providing as many medicines as he can along with free treatment, is a blessing for people coming to him for treatment.

Salute to Dr Bali's humanity:

Dr Bali's selfless service has turned him into a celebrity in Bailahongala. It's not that he charges almost nothing from his patients but there's a popular belief in the area that diseases can be cured more by love, affection and courage than by medicines. This is exactly what Dr Bali does.

His clinic is located near Inchal Road in Bailahongala and is open from 11 am to 3 pm. He is considered a life saver for thousands of people across Bailahongala, Savadatti, Channammana Kittur taluk and surrounding villages. He conducts a health check-up and administers an injection for only Rs 10. For those who cannot afford this amount, are treated free of cost.

Dr Bali, who started his service as the Chief Medical Officer of Bailhongal in 1967, later served as the Assistant District Health Officer in Bailhongal, Belagavi, and Chikkodi, and as the District Surgeon at KIMS, Hubballi. He has done an ENT diploma and is recognised as an ear, nose, and throat specialist. He retired in 1998.

Post retirement, instead of sitting back at home, Dr Bali opened a private clinic and has been serving the poor for the last 27 years. Presently, he is 85 years old but treats over 100 patients a day.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Dr Bali explained, "I belong to a farmer family with a poor background. We are from Gurla Hosur in Savadatti taluk. I studied at a free residential school of Muragha Math in Dharwad and did my MBBS from KMC in Hubballi. I know very well about the hardships faced due to economic problems. So I decided to do my best to help the poor in whatever way I can. Initially I charged Rs 7 and since Covid, I have been charging Rs 10. For the poor patients, I do not charge any fee."

According to Dr Bali, his pension helps him to make a living. "My wife Nagaratna is the backbone of my work. My son Dr Prabhuraja Bali is an obstetrician and electroscopic surgeon. My daughter-in-law Dr Pragya Bali is an ophthalmologist. They give me money when I need it. I am satisfied with my service and am not greedy for money," he said.

At the IMA meeting, he had advised other doctors to charge lower fees and treat at least one or two poor patients free of cost every day. "If you provide free service, you will be blessed. Some doctors are respecting my words and acting accordingly. Everything should not be measured in terms of money. Humanity should be our basic mantra," he said.

Mahantesh Sardar, who came for treatment, said, "We have been coming to Dr Bali for the last 25 years. He is truly a God for the poor and the middle class. May God bless him with long life and good health".

"We have been coming to this clinic for 23 years. My baby was also delivered here. Patients coming here recover quickly due to his quality of treatment. May his service continue like this," said Gayatri Badigera, another patient.

Dr Yeli's unwavering service at 87:

Dr Yeli not only provides free treatment but gives as much medicine as he can to his patients. Locals say even if people offer him fees, he return the money. For people who are financially well off, he charges Rs 10 to 20.

Starting in 1969, Dr Yeli is serving continuously even though he is 87 years old. He has spent 56 years serving the poor. He came to Davangere and served as a lecturer, assistant professor, professor, and HOD. Even after retirement, he is selflessly serving the poor and the needy by running a small clinic next to his house.

"I see God in my patients and am serving them with the intention of earning their love. I have no desire for money. I receive Rs 10-20 from some patients and provide free treatment to the poor. Patients come here from far-off Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Ranebennur, Haveri, Harihar and Harapanahalli," he said.

According to Dr Yeli, since he is a general physician, patients with all kinds of diseases come for treatment. "I treat heart problems, eye problems, lung problems, fever and other diseases. If the patient has any serious problem, I refer him/her to another hospital. I will continue this service as long as I have strength," Dr Yeli said.

Sakamma said, "I have been receiving treatment from Dr Yeli for 50 years. He even gives me pills. There is no other doctor in the entire Davangere who provides treatment like this. May God bless him with long life and good health."