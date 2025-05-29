The whispering fan of Majuli: weaving heritage into the breeze

By Prasanta Hazarika

Majuli: In the gentle curve of the Brahmaputra, where water meets sky in a hush of devotion, lies Majuli - the soul of Assam, cloaked in serenity, song, and sacred soil. Known as the land of Satras, Majuli is not just a destination; it is a living, breathing canvas of art, spirituality, and tradition.

Every year, thousands of travellers, local and foreign, are drawn to this river island. They come not just to witness the grandeur of nature, but to feel the rhythm of a culture that has remained untouched by time.

Nestled among its many treasures is an art form that sings the legacy of four centuries - the "betor bichoni", or the Majuli hand-crafted cane fan. Rooted in the refined elegance of the Ahom era, this fan is not merely a utility but a symbol of nobility, reverence, and beauty.

Hand crafted Cane-fans, a unique handicraft of Majuli (Etv Bharat)

Majuli's renowned Auniati Satra, with its sacred silence and artistic heartbeat, has nurtured this craft for generations. Passed down from saintly hands to disciple palms, the fan is made from bamboo cane, softened fabrics, muga silk, velvet cloth, and adorned with traditional Hengul-Haital colours, a palette as vibrant as the island's sunsets.

While we talk about the cane-crafted hand fan, this is no ordinary fan. Once, it cooled the royal brows of Ahom kings. It graced the hands of revered Satradhikars and spiritual leaders. Apart from that, a historic instance whispers of Dattadev Goswami, Satradhikar (head) of Auniati Satra, gifting such a fan to a British officer, an offering not just of craft, but of cultural dignity.

Artisan showcasing the "betor bichoni" (Etv Bharat)

Today, the fan is sought by many. Dignitaries receive it as a symbol of honour; it adorns wedding ceremonies, political gatherings, and community events. With a lifespan stretching into hundreds of years, it is still used, not only to offer respite from heat, but to reflect respect, heritage, and artistry.

To make one fan takes nearly 20 days of focused devotion. Each one is priced modestly between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500, though the actual cost of labour and materials often approaches ₹3,000. But the artisans - humble Vaishnav monks of Majuli accept this as their offering to tradition.

"We could charge more," says one such artisan from Auniati Satra, "but we do this to keep the craft alive. It's not just a fan, it's our history in motion."

The process involves not only cane but also velvet, cotton, red cloth, root of betel nut trees, and the signature Hengul-Haital pigments, traditional Assamese colours that mark purity and ritual.

Hengul (red) and Haital (yellow) are two natural pigments traditionally used in Assam, especially in the cultural and religious art of Majuli's Vaishnavite Satras. These colours have been an integral part of Assamese heritage for centuries.

Hengul is made by grinding mercury, sulfur, and lead together, then soaking the mixture in water to remove its toxic properties. Haital is prepared from yellow arsenic mixed with rice glue. Both pigments are used to decorate items such as fans, masks, thrones, and idols.

At the historic Auniati Satra in Majuli, monks have been preparing and using these pigments since its founding. Today, despite their high cost— around ₹25,000 per kilogram — these pigments continue to symbolise purity, devotion, and the vibrant legacy of Assamese craftsmanship.

Artisan busy weaving the hand-crafted cane fan. (Etv Bharat)

Despite its timeless beauty and cultural significance, the craft faces challenges. As modern conveniences grow and traditional knowledge wanes, fewer young hands are taking up the cane and cloth. Still, workshops continue, new learners arrive, and visitors carry these fans back home, a piece of Majuli in their hands.

Beyond Auniati, the Kamalabari Satra too holds this legacy close, continuing to weave the breeze with reverence and skill. In a world rushing toward modernity, Majuli's hand-crafted cane fan stands still not as a relic, but as a resonant reminder of heritage woven with devotion. It is a story told in silence, in soft gusts of wind, and in every thread knotted with care by hands that remember.

Here, on this river island where art and spirituality merge like currents, even a simple fan becomes a whispering testament to the soul of a civilisation.