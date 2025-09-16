The Vintage Wheels In Guwahati Is Ode To Vehicles From Bygone Era
Guwahati: Rajgarh, one of Guwahati’s busiest neighbourhoods, houses one of the best collections of wheels. Called 'The Vintage Wheels', it has been curated and preserved by a tabla player by profession and a passionate collector by heart, Prasenjit Narayan Dev.
The collection at his home is a range of classic vehicles from a 65-year-old Willy’s Jeep to Royal Enfield motorcycles, Yezdis, Vespas and much more. Each vehicle tells a story of India’s motoring history, restored with dedication, care and an eye for authenticity.
Prasenjit’s fascination with vehicles began at an early age. He was influenced by the cars he grew up seeing at home.
“I had a soft corner for vehicles from a very young age. I learned to ride a motorcycle when I was just 10 years old. That fascination gradually turned into a passion,” he told ETV Bharat.
This passion evolved into a mission, and for the last three decades, Prasenjit has travelled across Assam collecting vintage vehicles, many of them forgotten, broken or discarded and then bringing them back to life. Most of them were bought using his own savings, while some were donated.
His collection includes some rare and historically significant models, including a 1967 model Willy’s Jeep with a left-hand drive, a Maruti 800 with five gears along with a 1971 model Yezdi motorcycle, a 1994 model Bajaj Chetak scooter, a 1991 model Royal Enfield Bullet and a Yamaha Rx 100 bike dating back to 1985 when it was a rage.
Prasenjit has four four-wheelers and 13 two-wheelers in addition to five bicycles from different time periods. This makes it one of the most diverse personal vintage collections in the region.
“Right now, only two vehicles are not in running condition, while the remaining 15 are fully operational. I still ride them regularly,” he shared.
Maintaining these vintage vehicles has not been an easy task, as their spare parts are rare and often need to be sourced from far-off cities.
“Even a small breakdown can cost a lot. The parts are not available locally, so I often have to get them from Delhi or Mumbai. That’s why I avoid renting them out for films or events. It’s just too risky,” he said. But despite the challenges, Prasenjit remains committed to preserving these machines not just for himself but for future generations.
Interestingly, Prasenjit’s passion for vintage extends beyond automobiles. As a professional tabla player, he also runs a museum of music instruments at his home. He has over 250 musical instruments, ranging from traditional Assamese instruments to Western classical ones.
“Whether it’s a musical instrument or a vintage vehicle, both carry stories. Both have souls. Preserving them means preserving our cultural memory,” he underlined.
'The Vintage Wheels' is more than a collection. It’s a legacy. It’s a reminder that passion, patience and personal effort can create something timeless. In an age dominated by fast cars and fleeting trends, Prasenjit has chosen to preserve the enduring charm of the past. His story is proof that even a single individual, with enough dedication, can build a living museum that celebrates history, craftsmanship and cultural pride.
