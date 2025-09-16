ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Vintage Wheels In Guwahati Is Ode To Vehicles From Bygone Era

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 16, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST 3 Min Read

Guwahati: Rajgarh, one of Guwahati’s busiest neighbourhoods, houses one of the best collections of wheels. Called 'The Vintage Wheels', it has been curated and preserved by a tabla player by profession and a passionate collector by heart, Prasenjit Narayan Dev. The collection at his home is a range of classic vehicles from a 65-year-old Willy’s Jeep to Royal Enfield motorcycles, Yezdis, Vespas and much more. Each vehicle tells a story of India’s motoring history, restored with dedication, care and an eye for authenticity. Prasenjit’s fascination with vehicles began at an early age. He was influenced by the cars he grew up seeing at home. The Vintage Wheels In Guwahati (ETV Bharat) “I had a soft corner for vehicles from a very young age. I learned to ride a motorcycle when I was just 10 years old. That fascination gradually turned into a passion,” he told ETV Bharat. This passion evolved into a mission, and for the last three decades, Prasenjit has travelled across Assam collecting vintage vehicles, many of them forgotten, broken or discarded and then bringing them back to life. Most of them were bought using his own savings, while some were donated. The Vintage Wheels In Guwahati (ETV Bharat)