The Villages of Andhra Where One Spark Of Creativity Became Everyone’s Livelihood

Some of the villages in Andhra are known for their profession or idea that defines their community and sustains livelihoods.

Villages in Andhra
Some have turned cooking into an art. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 11, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
Chowdepalli, Punganur, Rompicherla: Some villages are known not for temples or historical buildings, but for a profession or idea that defines their community and sustains livelihoods. A spark of creativity or hard work here often grows to support everyone.

In Rompicherla, making beedis is the lifeline for over 1,000 families, with the majority being women. Traders supply raw materials. Individuals produce more than a thousand beedis per day, earning commissions that support households and fund children’s education. Today, more than 3,000 people in the village rely on this craft.

Villages
Spark of creativity often grows to support everyone in the villages (ETV Bharat)

In Aradigunta, Punganur mandal, the Nalabheemas have turned cooking into an art. Nearly 90 per cent of the village’s 120 families are involved in professional vegetarian catering. Their culinary expertise is recognized far and wide. This issue is not just present in Andhra Pradesh, but also in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. With 100 cooking masters and 300 helpers, they make every celebration memorable.

Villages
People are making biscuits here for 50 years. (ETV Bharat)

Khansabmitta village in Chaudepalle mandal demonstrates how a single idea becomes a village enterprise. Fifty years ago, Babusaab settled here and began making biscuits. His initiative inspired others. Today, 75 out of 100 families participate, selling products across Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chennai, Bangalore and Mulbagil.

Even in Vengalapalle, a remote village in Chowdepalle mandal, one person’s achievement sparked a wave of ambition. Inspired by Raja Rao, who secured a software job in Bangalore, today, 54 of the 64 families are employed in skilled professions, including software engineers, dentists, teachers, and some have even settled abroad. Collectively, they have also developed the local school, benefiting the entire village.

Together, these villages demonstrate that when one individual's idea or determination takes root, it often sets an example and provides opportunities for an entire village. This shared journey not only brings employment but also fosters community pride, connecting these villages by their collective forward movement.

