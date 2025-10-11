ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Villages of Andhra Where One Spark Of Creativity Became Everyone’s Livelihood

Chowdepalli, Punganur, Rompicherla: Some villages are known not for temples or historical buildings, but for a profession or idea that defines their community and sustains livelihoods. A spark of creativity or hard work here often grows to support everyone.

In Rompicherla, making beedis is the lifeline for over 1,000 families, with the majority being women. Traders supply raw materials. Individuals produce more than a thousand beedis per day, earning commissions that support households and fund children’s education. Today, more than 3,000 people in the village rely on this craft.

Spark of creativity often grows to support everyone in the villages (ETV Bharat)

In Aradigunta, Punganur mandal, the Nalabheemas have turned cooking into an art. Nearly 90 per cent of the village’s 120 families are involved in professional vegetarian catering. Their culinary expertise is recognized far and wide. This issue is not just present in Andhra Pradesh, but also in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. With 100 cooking masters and 300 helpers, they make every celebration memorable.