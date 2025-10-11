The Villages of Andhra Where One Spark Of Creativity Became Everyone’s Livelihood
Some of the villages in Andhra are known for their profession or idea that defines their community and sustains livelihoods.
Chowdepalli, Punganur, Rompicherla: Some villages are known not for temples or historical buildings, but for a profession or idea that defines their community and sustains livelihoods. A spark of creativity or hard work here often grows to support everyone.
In Rompicherla, making beedis is the lifeline for over 1,000 families, with the majority being women. Traders supply raw materials. Individuals produce more than a thousand beedis per day, earning commissions that support households and fund children’s education. Today, more than 3,000 people in the village rely on this craft.
In Aradigunta, Punganur mandal, the Nalabheemas have turned cooking into an art. Nearly 90 per cent of the village’s 120 families are involved in professional vegetarian catering. Their culinary expertise is recognized far and wide. This issue is not just present in Andhra Pradesh, but also in Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. With 100 cooking masters and 300 helpers, they make every celebration memorable.
Khansabmitta village in Chaudepalle mandal demonstrates how a single idea becomes a village enterprise. Fifty years ago, Babusaab settled here and began making biscuits. His initiative inspired others. Today, 75 out of 100 families participate, selling products across Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chennai, Bangalore and Mulbagil.
Even in Vengalapalle, a remote village in Chowdepalle mandal, one person’s achievement sparked a wave of ambition. Inspired by Raja Rao, who secured a software job in Bangalore, today, 54 of the 64 families are employed in skilled professions, including software engineers, dentists, teachers, and some have even settled abroad. Collectively, they have also developed the local school, benefiting the entire village.
Together, these villages demonstrate that when one individual's idea or determination takes root, it often sets an example and provides opportunities for an entire village. This shared journey not only brings employment but also fosters community pride, connecting these villages by their collective forward movement.
