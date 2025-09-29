The Village In Gujarat That Worships Ravana On Dussehra
According to legends, Ravana and Mandodori spent the night in this village in Gujarat.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 6:50 PM IST
Dahod: In Gadoi, a village situated just five kilometres from Dahod, the practice of venerating Ravana is a longstanding tradition. Under a sprawling tree, fragmented statues of Ravana and his wife, Mandodari, draw devotees year-round. On Dussehra, people from nearby areas join the villagers in offering prayers, lighting lamps, and performing aarti.
According to local legends, the site marks the final resting place of the mythical king. As one story goes, Ravana and Mandodari, while on their journey towards their last abode, paused under this very tree.
It was here, villagers believe, that Ravana met his end and was absorbed into the earth. The spot eventually became the location of a temple established in their honour. The site's ancient significance is further evidenced by broken, carved statues of Ravana and Mandodari, a fractured Shivalinga, and other carved stones discovered nearby.
The villagers maintain that a large, submerged temple lies beneath the surface. Locals claim that if the Archaeological Survey of India were to excavate the area, the structure would be uncovered.
The villagers also claim that a huge temple, completely submerged in the earth, existed underground at this location. Locals claim that if the Archaeological Survey of India excavated the site, a temple would emerge. Furthermore, there is a legendary tree located here, its roots extending far and wide. People also believe that this tree fell two or three times and then stood up again, adding to the mystical atmosphere of the shrine.
This unique ritual of worshipping rather than burning Ravana has made the Gadoi temple a significant centre of local faith and a testament to the diverse interpretations of mythological figures across India.
Also Read
'Ravana Mausi': The Odisha Woman Who Builds Effigies Of The Demon Only To Watch Them Burn
Bobby Deol To Perform Ravana Dahan At Delhi's Red Fort Grounds This Dussehra