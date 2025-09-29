ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Village In Gujarat That Worships Ravana On Dussehra

Dahod: In Gadoi, a village situated just five kilometres from Dahod, the practice of venerating Ravana is a longstanding tradition. Under a sprawling tree, fragmented statues of Ravana and his wife, Mandodari, draw devotees year-round. On Dussehra, people from nearby areas join the villagers in offering prayers, lighting lamps, and performing aarti.

According to local legends, the site marks the final resting place of the mythical king. As one story goes, Ravana and Mandodari, while on their journey towards their last abode, paused under this very tree.

It was here, villagers believe, that Ravana met his end and was absorbed into the earth. The spot eventually became the location of a temple established in their honour. The site's ancient significance is further evidenced by broken, carved statues of Ravana and Mandodari, a fractured Shivalinga, and other carved stones discovered nearby.