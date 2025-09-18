ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Story Of Palamu's Economic And Ecological Shift, From Bamboo Hub To Tiger Reserve

Palamu: Palamu in Jharkhand has been renowned nationwide for its bamboo trade. Economic activity in Palamu and its surrounding areas was heavily dependent on bamboo cultivation and trade. Palamu's bamboo was transported via railways to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. With changing times, the bamboo trade declined, and people began to migrate elsewhere.

On the occasion of World Bamboo Day, ETV Bharat takes a look at the bamboo story of Palamu once central to the economy and supplying large paper mills, is now a vital resource within the Palamu Tiger Reserve, supporting wildlife like elephants and spotted deer.

Until 1995, Palamu enjoyed large-scale bamboo trade. The Dendrocalamus strictus species of bamboo in Palamu is of high quality. It is also known as lathi bamboo in the local language. This bamboo species is found in the Saidup, Ramandag, Chhipadohar, Baresadh, and Garu areas (currently part of the Latehar and Palamu Tiger Reserves) of undivided Palamu. This bamboo was in high demand by paper mills. Bihar's renowned Dalmia Nagar Paper Mill relied on bamboo from the Palamu region.

Bamboo in Palamu (ETV Bharat)

"The Reserve area is home to extensive bamboo forests. The PTR is a wildlife protected area. The Dendrocalamus strictus species is found in abundance here. It is beneficial for elephants because it remains green all the time. Besides elephants, it is also beneficial for the spotted deer. Several initiatives are underway to conserve bamboo. Bamboo is being planted, and its seeds are also exported," said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve.

The Palamu Tiger Reserve was established in 1973 for wildlife conservation. Simultaneously, Palamu bamboo traders had to close their business within a year. During this period, bamboo was supplied by railway racks, while over 500 trucks were catering Bihar.