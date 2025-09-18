The Story Of Palamu's Economic And Ecological Shift, From Bamboo Hub To Tiger Reserve
Rise and decline of a booming bamboo trade in Palamu in the shadows of wildlife conservation
Palamu: Palamu in Jharkhand has been renowned nationwide for its bamboo trade. Economic activity in Palamu and its surrounding areas was heavily dependent on bamboo cultivation and trade. Palamu's bamboo was transported via railways to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. With changing times, the bamboo trade declined, and people began to migrate elsewhere.
On the occasion of World Bamboo Day, ETV Bharat takes a look at the bamboo story of Palamu once central to the economy and supplying large paper mills, is now a vital resource within the Palamu Tiger Reserve, supporting wildlife like elephants and spotted deer.
Until 1995, Palamu enjoyed large-scale bamboo trade. The Dendrocalamus strictus species of bamboo in Palamu is of high quality. It is also known as lathi bamboo in the local language. This bamboo species is found in the Saidup, Ramandag, Chhipadohar, Baresadh, and Garu areas (currently part of the Latehar and Palamu Tiger Reserves) of undivided Palamu. This bamboo was in high demand by paper mills. Bihar's renowned Dalmia Nagar Paper Mill relied on bamboo from the Palamu region.
"The Reserve area is home to extensive bamboo forests. The PTR is a wildlife protected area. The Dendrocalamus strictus species is found in abundance here. It is beneficial for elephants because it remains green all the time. Besides elephants, it is also beneficial for the spotted deer. Several initiatives are underway to conserve bamboo. Bamboo is being planted, and its seeds are also exported," said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve.
The Palamu Tiger Reserve was established in 1973 for wildlife conservation. Simultaneously, Palamu bamboo traders had to close their business within a year. During this period, bamboo was supplied by railway racks, while over 500 trucks were catering Bihar.
Until 1995, bamboo trade occurred outside the Palamu Tiger Reserve. Bamboo from outside the reserve was of inferior quality, which gradually led to a decline in demand.
"After the reserve was established, the trade gradually declined. Most of the bamboo from the Palamu area was sold to the Ashok Paper Mill in Dalmianagar, Bihar. This trade too, gradually declined. The Reserve area is home to high-quality bamboo, which is a major protector of wildlife," said Professor DS Srivastava, a wildlife expert.
Currently, the largest bamboo depot is located in Chhipadohar within the Palamu Tiger Reserve.
The Reserve has the largest bamboo forest, spanning approximately 600 hectares. Seeds of this bamboo species are harvested from the Palamu Tiger Reserve and exported throughout the country. The Reserve is working on several bamboo conservation initiatives. Bamboo is planted and cleared in several blocks of the PTR.
Bamboo forests are a boon for the Reserve. Because of bamboo, elephants in the Reserve do not migrate to other forests. Bamboo is a favourite food for elephants, and elephants are also its greatest protectors. Elephants or their calves never harm bamboo shoots. Elephants only eat bamboo plants that are more than three years old.
