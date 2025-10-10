ETV Bharat / offbeat

Fighting Illness, Shaping Futures: The Story Of Dr Ram Pavan Kumar

Vijayawada: At 28, Ram Pavan Kumar’s world shifted when colon cancer struck. What could have been a period of despair became, for him, a turning point. Instead of giving in, he transformed personal adversity into the driving force behind a remarkable journey in research, teaching, and mentorship.

Raised in Gorantla Agraharam in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, and currently working as Associate Professor of Computer Science and Applications at KBN College in Vijayawada, Ram Pavan Kumar’s expertise spans artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning. Despite lucrative opportunities in the software industry, he chose the classroom over corporate corridors, driven by a mission to guide students and pursue innovation.

The illness that once threatened his life became the foundation for pioneering work. He meticulously collected cancer images from hospitals, created Python-based analysis programs, and developed diagnostic aids to assist doctors in early detection. His research later widened to address cyber fraud, agricultural lung health issues, and other contemporary challenges.

His scholarly output is formidable: 32 Scopus-indexed research topics, 45 Scopus publications, and numerous citations in IEEE and Google Scholar, many achieved alongside his students.