The Silent Uprising In Jharkhand: When Latehar Homemakers Turn Entrepreneurs They Rewrite Rural Economy

Latehar (Jharkhand): Till some time back, Neetu Devi was confined to her home. Today, she runs an oil and flour mill. Meena Devi who had never stepped out of her house is now a brand name for her puffed rice (Mudhi). Similarly Maya Devi bottles clean drinking water under her own label and is a known name in Latehar.

Such stories of change are no longer exceptions in Latehar district, one of most backward areas of Jharkhand where joblessness drove entire families to migrate in search of work. But the narrative is being re-written by rural women who have revolutionised the economy through micro-enterprises. And they are doing it armed with grit and determination. A part of self-help groups, they are also taking help of government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Loan Yojana.

Women in Latehar’s villages, who were happy being homemakers and depended on their husbands to run the family are now owning independent businesses. In the process they are also helping other women by giving them employment in their businesses. Playing a big role in these transformations are self-help groups (SHGs) that have catalysed a cultural and economic shift. Through the SHGs, these women are being trained in all aspects including micro-financing and gaining respect besides financial independence.

Neetu Devi at her oil mill in Latehar (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Neetu Devi recalls a time when her life was spent in kitchen chores only. “After marriage, I never got an opportunity to think anything beyond home. That I could work outside the house is a reality now and I am an entrepreneur now. But the SHG gave me the courage and guidance to try,” she says. Today, her monthly income is more than Rs 20,000 and Neetu is more than happy.

Meena Devi making mudhi (ETV Bharat)

The story of Meena Devi is also an example of how grit and mental strength can usher in big changes in the lives of women. With a few like-minded women, Meena Devi started a Mudhi (puffed rice) processing unit. “We started our enterprise in a corner of the house. But even before we realised, our product became a success. Now people from nearby blocks come looking for our manufacturing unit and want our product,” she smiles.

Maya Devi at her mineral water unit (ETV Bharat)

Maya Devi also began her business by taking a loan through her SHG and stepped into the bottled water business. What began as a small venture is now a full-fledged family-run enterprise. “My husband used to go to other states for work. But after this unit came into existence, we work together, and our children go to school regularly,” she says standing next to her husband.

District Lead Bank Manager R.K. Mandilwar says the turning point has been Mudra Loan Scheme. It has been a game changer. “The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana is giving rural women the financial boost they need. Women are now coming forward to work and become self sufficient, which is a strong sign of grassroots development,” he said.

After Neetu Devi, Maya Devi and Meena Devi, there are many others who want to script their own success stories by becoming independent entrepreneurs . Given the right lift, Latehar village is all set to reshape gender roles. "We are happy and we want others to run their businesses and curb migration. Prosperity in life changes many things, it gives us a new life," said Neetu Devi before returning to her work.