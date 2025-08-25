By Narayan Sahoo

Cuttack: From a distance, one might mistake these youngsters for collegians planning a prank and laughing away. But step closer and you will hear their silent words and giggles. Meet the silent crusaders of Cuttack’s Tulsipur area, where a unique Ganesh festival unfolds - prayers are offered in sign language to Lord Ganesh, before an idol crafted entirely by these self-taught deaf artists.

Though the wider community has been celebrating Ganesh Puja here for over 40 years, the deaf and hard-of-hearing members have been organising it at their Sangha club with a marked difference for the past 15 years. They have transformed the celebration by making everything on their own - from sculpting the idol to arranging the puja, decorations, and prasad - showcasing their self-reliance.

The Silent Creators : Odisha's Deaf & Dumb Community Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Their Way In Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

“It became a necessity due to communication barriers. When we tried to convince the regular murtikars (sculptors) about our idol requirements, they could not understand our sign language. Many times, the wrong kind of idol was delivered to us. So we decided to make our own idol. Some of us learnt the art of making Ganesh idols by watching YouTube videos,” explains Krushna Nayak, a deaf sculptor and community leader.

With no formal training, they studied traditional techniques and gradually mastered the complex art of Ganesh idol creation. Locals say the quality of their work now often surpasses professional sculptors.

Preparations for the puja begin two months before the festival, with community members meeting to discuss responsibilities. Since most are full-time workers in various firms, they dedicate evenings and weekends to contribute their bit.

They source pure clay from a place called Chahata, collect straw from Gadgadia ghat, and coordinate material procurement after work hours. Financial aspects are handled collectively, with over 350 community members contributing as per their ability. Local people also pitch in with donations. “Shopping for materials is challenging, as we must write down our requirements for shopkeepers to understand. We communicate in sign language, so organising is not easy. But now it has become a habit,” Krushna adds.

Families in the locality also join the celebrations, which are conducted entirely in sign language. “We put up instructions on a display board about the schedule and ritual timings,” he explains.

“Our way of celebration might appear unusual to others, but for us it is the best way, filled with joy, devotion, and pride,” says Abhi Mohanty, secretary of the Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Association. “This Puja feels truly ours because we are involved at every stage.”

The Tulsipur Ganesh festival stands as an example that prayer has no limitations and does not depend on the sounds of music or dance. “This is the way we feel mainstreamed with the locals. It is also about our community’s ability to adapt, achieve, and showcase the power of determination. We have learnt to overcome communication barriers collectively,” Krushna says, before joining the decorators at work.