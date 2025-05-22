The Real Bajrangi: Paonta Sahib's Messiah Who Brings The Forgotten Back Home, Reunites Them With Families

Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh): The stench was unbearable. Rotten vegetables, plastic bags, and the weirdness of decayed materials made the place difficult to even stand there for a few seconds. This was the garbage heap near Kathwar Panchayat in Himachal’s Sirmaur district where crows made noises circling and scouting for some food remnants. People passed by, covering their noses. But sitting in the midst of the heap was a man, barefoot, disheveled, who was rummaging through the trash searching for food perhaps.

Sanjay Kanwar was passing by and he stopped. He had to, as he could see the desperate man where others saw only the filth. He went close and tried starting a conversation. The man seemed cautious to respond. A sunburnt face, cracked and dirty nails, he stared at Sanjay , who first offered him water. The man hesitated initially but slowly started drinking. A few minutes later, Sanjay took him for a warm meal and spoke some words he was yearning to hear. That's all he needed to break the years-long silence and he did.

The Real Bajrangi: Paonta Sahib's Messiah Who Brings The Forgotten Back Home, Reunites With Families (ETV Bharat)

“My name… Surendra Manjhi… and I am from Bihar.”

That was the moment of reckoning - Sanjay tried connecting the dots for Surendra, his identity, home, and hoped to succeed in helping him reach back home.

This was no Salman Khan doing a Bajrangi Bhaijaan but a man in real blood and flesh, who, in the sleepy town of Paonta Sahib was on a mission. A messiah for the needy and poor, Sanjay Kanwar, 43, has been rescuing mentally ill and destitute people from the streets, drains, and garbage heaps, and reuniting them with the families. He is a social worker and a journalist from Paonta Sahib, in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district. And he does not do it for headlines, "I am doing my duty as a responsible citizen because home is where the heart is and all people, with forgotten ties, should be reunited with their families. Intentions should be strong. If you want to help someone, you can," says Sanjay.

In case of Surendra Manjhi, Sanjay, used his phone and a network of friends and officials, to trace his family in Bihar. They had not seen him in 24 years. On March 29, Surendra was handed over to his cousin Kapil Dev. “We never thought to get him back but we did,” Kapil said emotionally choking. “We thought he was gone forever. We are so relaxed to get him back and we are thankful to Sanjay for his help,” Dev added.

But not every rescue ends well. Some, like a mentally disturbed woman in Paonta Sahib, can be emotionally draining for the victim and the rescuer. Aflatoon, a local, remembers her as his cousin who vanished 25 years ago. She was found wandering here and there at Sataun and the police took her back to her relatives. But she was not accepted. "She has no memory of her children or her husband but since I knew her well, I couldn’t leave her alone. She lives with me now. All the negotiations could happen because of Sanjay,” said Aflatoon.

Mukesh Kumar from Korea Patti, Bihar, went missing in 2018 after suffering from mental illness for a year. His family's search for him ended in vain though his mother, Lalita Devi, had hope that her son would come back.

In April 2025, Sanjay found someone by the name Mukesh near Gondpur and started inquiring about his family. After confirming his whereabouts, Sanjay contacted the family and some days later Mukesh’s mother arrived at the Paonta Sahib police station, only to take her son back home. “I knew he would come and had been waiting for the day since the last six years,” she said hugging her son and crying uncontrollably.

Another man Dinesh was found living under a culvert close to the vegetable market near Sataun. He was surviving with leftovers being dumped in the drain. Sanjay got to know about the man and he did not wait to rescue him. "When I reached him, he was sleeping on a garbage dump shivering. I took him out, got him bathed and did his haircut. That made him look like a normal human being. Since he could not say much about his identity, I accompanied him to de-addiction center in Taruwala. His family could be traced, so Dinesh was sent to Apna Ghar Ashram in Rajasthan, a home for the lost and abandoned.

Dr. Piyush Tiwari of Civil Hospital, Paonta Sahib, who has been seeing Sanjay's effort for some years now says, "He brings mentally ill patients in who are in a really bad shape. But within some time, Sanjay's words work wonders on them. He treats them like his own and speaks to them gently and that changes everything. They want to live again.”

Sanjay does not get any funding or help from any institution. When he sends one person to Apna Ghar in Bharatpur, it costs him Rs 16,000. He arranges it with the help from friends and well-wishers. Since there is no such shelter home in Sirmaur, Sanjay keeps the rescued people in his friend's de-addiction centre as a temporary station.

So far, Sanjay's effort has helped reunite 15 people with their families. About 40 more have been sent to shelters.

Explaining the process of rescue and rehabilitation Sanjay says, “I ensure first that the person is bathed, cleaned and fed. I keep speaking to them to get a lead about their family. If they remember anything I get a clue to begin my search. If not, I make sure they are taken care of with dignity.”

Sanjay started on his mission to rescue people in 2015 when he was attending to a family member in PGI Chandigarh. There he noticed a man 'Langar Baba', who fed anyone who was hungry. "I saw selfless service in him and it left an indelible mark on me. I knew I got my calling," reminisces Sanjay. Soon after, he rescued his first mentally ill person.

Sanjay's work is not limited to rescuing lost or abandoned people. He also helps elderly people get pension on time. A visually challenged woman used to beg near the Yamuna Ghat but with Sanjay's help when she got her first pension, she waited for him near Gurudwara Gali with sweets. "I cannot recollect his name but he is godsend," says she.

The day Sanjay returned to the place, she finally met him with tears in her eyes and the sweets, still in her hand. "She kept on thanking me whereas I just processed the formalities for her. But it is heartening to see her live with dignity,” Sanjay adds.

Sanjay may not be having a grand office, banners or social media advertisements but he has the basic of all needs - a heart that is concerned for the lost and the abandoned. He has a phone, some compassionate friends, and the will to change the world around him.

“He is a champion. We have lent him support however we can. I have told him that officially if anything gets stuck, we will keep our channels open for him. His work is the highest form of service,” says SDM Gunjit Singh Cheema.